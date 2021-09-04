September 4, 2021
How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson-Georgia

Clemson will kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 4 with one of the nation's most anticipated games of the season, as the No. 3/2 Tigers face the No. 5/5 Georgia Bulldogs in a neutral-site rivalry renewal. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

CLEMSON/GEORGIA SERIES HISTORY: 

- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 18-42-4 

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 10-9-2 

- ROAD: Clemson trails series, 7-27-1 

- NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 1-6-1 

- LAST MEETING: Aug. 30, 2014 (45-21 L) 

- STREAK: Georgia, Won 1

How to watch and listen:

TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe) 

STREAMING: fuboTV

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) 

ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 134, XM 193, Internet 955

The Line: Clemson -2.5, according to FanDuel

Storylines:

Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Relevancy Meets Rivalry When Clemson Faces Georgia in Charlotte

Kirby Smart Calls Clemson Defense One of Best He's Ever Seen

The Best Matchups of No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia

Odds and Ends: Betting Line Moves in Clemson Tigers-Georgia Bulldogs Showdown

