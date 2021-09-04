How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson-Georgia
Clemson will kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 4 with one of the nation's most anticipated games of the season, as the No. 3/2 Tigers face the No. 5/5 Georgia Bulldogs in a neutral-site rivalry renewal. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON/GEORGIA SERIES HISTORY:
- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 18-42-4
- HOME: Clemson leads series, 10-9-2
- ROAD: Clemson trails series, 7-27-1
- NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 1-6-1
- LAST MEETING: Aug. 30, 2014 (45-21 L)
- STREAK: Georgia, Won 1
How to watch and listen:
TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)
STREAMING: fuboTV
Trenton Simpson Ready to 'Put On Show' In Front of Family Against Georgia
Clemson LB Trenton Simpson is excited about having the opportunity to once again go back home to Charlotte and play in front of family and friends when the Tigers face off against Georgia on Saturday night.
Ross' Return Made Every Receiver Better
Ross' return means a production boost and a proven downfield threat, his effect on the wide receiver room has not only been on the field.
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons)
SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 134, XM 193, Internet 955
The Line: Clemson -2.5, according to FanDuel
Storylines:
Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Relevancy Meets Rivalry When Clemson Faces Georgia in Charlotte
Kirby Smart Calls Clemson Defense One of Best He's Ever Seen
The Best Matchups of No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia
Odds and Ends: Betting Line Moves in Clemson Tigers-Georgia Bulldogs Showdown
