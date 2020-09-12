SI.com
AllClemson
How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Zach Lentz

Clemson has won 28 of its last 35 season openers. Head Coach Dabo Swinney is 10-1 in his career in season-opening games with the only loss coming at Georgia to open the 2014 season. 

Swinney's 10 season-opening wins are second-most in school history, one ahead of Danny Ford (9) and 15 shy of Frank Howard's school record (25). Clemson has played eight openers against top 25 teams in the last 20 years after having played just five Top 25 teams in opening games between 1936 (the first year of the AP Poll) and 1999. Clemson was no stranger to exciting season openers in the first few years after the turn of the century. In 2004, against Wake Forest, Clemson won a 37- 30 overtime thriller on ABC. 

The Tigers won at home in 2005, a 25-24 win over No. 17 Texas A&M on a 42-yard field goal by Jad Dean with two seconds left. Clemson also beat No. 19 Florida State in the 2007 season opener. The Tigers are 93-23-8 (.782), regardless of site, in their first game in their previous 124 seasons.

How to Watch: 

TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams) 

How to Listen:

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: Westwood One (Brandon Gaudin, Derek Rackley)

Story Lines:

Behind Enemy Lines: 

What will Clemson's offense look like

Clemson looks to slow down up-tempo Wake

Inside the Numbers: Travis Etienne

Tony Elliott looking for the offense to be tested

Preview and Prediction

Clemson's Mike Jones Jr. Ready for Physical Game Saturday Night

Clemson sophomore linebacker Mike Jones Jr. expects physical battle against Wake Forest offensive line, says they are grinders and play to the whistle

Christopher Hall

Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest

Clemson owns 67 all-time wins over Wake Forest, its second-highest victory total against any opponent (71 wins vs. South Carolina).

Zach Lentz

What Will Clemson's Offense Look Like Saturday at Wake Forest?

Clemson gets a chance to answer some questions on offense Saturday at Wake Forest, but with many young players on the field, the No. 1 Tigers could keep it simple and complete the first goal of the season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Freshmen D-Linemen Handling Expectations

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said his freshmen defensive linemen came in with a lot of hype, but are learning to handle expectations while working with coaching staff.

Travis Boland

Clemson Eager To Get On Field At Wake Forest After Crazy Offseason

After a tumultuous offseason the Clemson Tigers are ready to finally get back on the football field this weekend on the road against Wake Forest in the ACC opener for each team

JP-Priester

Clemson Prepared For Unique Atmosphere Saturday Night

Clemson football team not concerned with noise levels, or lack thereof Saturday. Tigers just ready to take the field and play football

Christopher Hall

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Extremely Confident In Tigers Offensive Line

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expecting a smooth transition as the Tigers look to replace four starters along offensive line

JP-Priester

Dabo Swinney Remembers 9/11

9/11 is a day that lives emblazoned in the hearts and minds of every American, even for Dabo Swinney

Zach Lentz

Clemson at Wake Forest: Five Keys To A Tigers Victory

No. 1 Clemson opens the season on the road against Wake Forest on Saturday night and All Clemson takes a look at the keys to a Tigers victory

JP-Priester

Tigers in the NFL: Opening Week's Most Intriguing Matchups

Former Clemson players all over the NFL will be making their season debuts this week, including Deshaun Watson in primetime, DeAndre Hopkins with a new squad and a host of Tigers returning to Charlotte.

Brad Senkiw