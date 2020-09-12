How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Clemson has won 28 of its last 35 season openers. Head Coach Dabo Swinney is 10-1 in his career in season-opening games with the only loss coming at Georgia to open the 2014 season.

Swinney's 10 season-opening wins are second-most in school history, one ahead of Danny Ford (9) and 15 shy of Frank Howard's school record (25). Clemson has played eight openers against top 25 teams in the last 20 years after having played just five Top 25 teams in opening games between 1936 (the first year of the AP Poll) and 1999. Clemson was no stranger to exciting season openers in the first few years after the turn of the century. In 2004, against Wake Forest, Clemson won a 37- 30 overtime thriller on ABC.

The Tigers won at home in 2005, a 25-24 win over No. 17 Texas A & M on a 42-yard field goal by Jad Dean with two seconds left. Clemson also beat No. 19 Florida State in the 2007 season opener. The Tigers are 93-23-8 (.782), regardless of site, in their first game in their previous 124 seasons.

How to Watch:

TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams)

How to Listen:

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: Westwood One (Brandon Gaudin, Derek Rackley)

