How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. LSU, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – College Football is back, and so are the Clemson Tigers. The 2025 season-opener is more than just another high-profile matchup; it's a chance to hit the ground running against one of the nation's premier programs.
For the first time since their 2019 National championship meeting, Clemson will face LSU, this time entering as favorites in the real 'Death Valley.'
The non-conference clash will not only be a test to see which team is primed to make a playoff run this season, but also a recruiting showcase with dozens of top prospects in attendance, including the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2027, Kennedy Brown, according to 247Sports Composite.
"LSU [and Clemson] are very similar as far as how we're built. Elite quarterback play, they've got elite skill on the perimeter. I know they lost some guys up front, but they went and got some dudes… same thing on the defensive line. They're elite at linebacker, [they have] probably the best corners that we might play all year. Great safeties. I mean there's a lot of similarities between these teams," head coach Dabo Swinney said in an interview with Inside College Football. "How we got here is a little different, but very similar as far as the makeup of the talent that's going to take the field on Saturday night."
Unlike most early-season contests, where teams may still be trying to figure out their depth charts or leaning heavily on youth, Clemson won't be. With an 80% returning production rate, Swinney and his team will have most of its key players from last year back on the field, as well as some new transfers and true freshmen.
On the offensive side, veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik is back to lead his offense after having a breakout season. According to ESPN's latest mock draft, he's in contention for the Heisman and is a projected top-three pick. Clemson also has their starting receivers from last year back, Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr., and TJ Moore. Tyler Brown, who led Clemson in receptions and receiving yards in 2023 as a true freshman, is also back and entirely healthy after missing most of last season with an injury. They also added 6-foot-5 wideout Tristan Smith from the transfer portal.
Defensively, Clemson will debut Tom Allen as their new defensive coordinator after he joined the staff this offseason, originally coming from Penn State, where he led a top-10 defense in 2024. Allen inherits a group with serious star power in the trenches. Both projected first-round picks, TJ Parker and Peter Woods, headline one of, if not the scariest, DT/DE duos in all of College Football. In the secondary, they have one of the best returning cornerbacks in Aveion Terrell and young pieces such as Ashton Hampton, Ricardo Jones, and more.
"There's a lot of narratives and stuff, but we just focus on what's best for Clemson," Swinney explained. "We're a purpose-driven program and for 16 years – this is my 17th year as the head coach here – I lead with conviction. I believe what I believe, and I don't apologize for that. And I don't judge other people. The game has changed, but as things have evolved here at Clemson, in the last three years – in the craziest time in the history, in my opinion, of college football – we lead the nation in graduation and retention. That's because of how we put it together on the front end. And we also offer the fewest guys in the country. We're always dead last in offers."
Conversely, LSU is looking to re-establish itself atop the SEC with now fourth-year head coach Brian Kelly. After a turbulent 2024 season that saw LSU finish 9-4 and miss the playoffs, senior signal caller Garrett Nussmeier looks to take hold of the team and lead them to the promised land. The veteran Heisman contender is expected to be one of College Football's top passers, giving LSU stability under center. He'll have plenty of support around him, surrounded by veteran backs and receivers. They also added Kentucky transfer Barion Brown, who dominated Clemson in the 2023 Gator Bowl, accounting for 226 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Harold Perkins Jr. remains the face of the Tigers. Now playing primarily as an off-ball linebacker, Perkins is a matchup nightmare for any offense. Alongside him, LSU will look for improved play in the secondary after last year's struggles, bolstered by several portal additions.
"On my official [visit], when I came here, I let them know that I'm somebody that's going to take the top off. You can give me screens. Whatever you do, just get the ball in my hand, and I'll make a play," Brown expressed in an interview with 247Sports.
Regarding injuries for the Clemson Tigers, one to watch is starting offensive lineman Walker Parks, who suffered a knee injury in the first scrimmage of fall camp a few weeks back.
"[Parks has been able to practice] a pretty good bit, he's been out there in pads the last couple days getting some reps in and getting a lot of the team work," Dabo Swinney said on Thursday. [He's] still working his way back to 100% but he's in a good spot."
Now here’s everything you need to know for the season-opener against LSU, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
No. 4 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 9 LSU Tigers: What You Need to Know
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.
When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- Parking Lots open: 8 a.m.
- Stadium Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
- Tiger Walk: 5:40 p.m., Starting at the Rogers Family Lot (Lot 5) and ending at the West End Zone entrance to the stadium
- Alcohol sales are officially available in Memorial Stadium
Watch: ABC
- Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
- Analyst/Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit
- Reporters: Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: The temperature is expected to be nice in the upper 70s (Fahrenheit), provided that the rain holds off. There is a minor risk of storms and sporadic showers, according to weather.com
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Clemson is considered a 4.5-point favorite over LSU, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 57.5 points.
- Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Series History: LSU leads the series 3-1 over Clemson, dating back to 1958. LSU defeated Clemson, 42-25, in the series' last matchup – also the National Championship – on Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans, LA.