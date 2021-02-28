How will Clemson Replace Kendrick at Cornerback?

Derion Kendrick's departure from Clemson leaves a hole in the cornerback position, but some players can take on a larger role in his absence.

Derion Kendrick's sudden departure creates an issue for the cornerback unit.

Clemson SI confirmed Sunday morning that Kendrick is no longer a part of the Clemson roster. While the reason is unknown, Kendrick's unusual career at Clemson is over. He was a starter and the team's best pass defender.

Here are some players who need to step up to make up for his loss:

Andrew Booth Jr.

Booth is likely to become Clemson's No.1 cornerback now that Kendrick is gone. Booth played the second-most snaps on the team last season and improved throughout the year. After having the first start of his career last season, expectations will be high. Booth has the talent and experience to become the player that Clemson needs to replace Kendrick.

Sheridan Jones

Jones was a consistent presence for Clemson's defense last year. He started in eight games as a sophomore and played the third-most snaps on the team. His experience makes him an option to take on more responsibility this year. He can be the reliable defender that Clemson needs as a starter this season.

Mario Goodrich

Goodrich struggled to stay on the field last year due to nagging injuries. However, he began to get going in the second half of the season. Goodrich started the final four games of the year and showed flashes of talent. If he can remain healthy through the spring, he will compete for the starting spot at cornerback. The senior is one of the oldest players in the group and can provide the experienced leadership that is now missing.

Malcolm Greene

Greene primarily plays as Clemson's nickel cornerback, but he could have to move to the outside more this season. Greene showed a lot of promise as a freshman last year, but playing as an outside cornerback would be a new challenge. His talent is undeniable, and he will most likely try out the new position at some point this spring. If he does well, he will be a candidate for serious playing time this fall.

Fred Davis II

Davis saw a lot of action last season due to injuries. He played 183 snaps as a freshman and made the most of his time. Davis can benefit from Kendrick leaving the team and gain more opportunities this year. He has the makings of a solid defender if he continues to grow in the right direction. If he has a good spring, he can become a major part of the cornerback rotation.

Potential Transfers

Dabo Swinney is more open than ever to the idea of accepting transfer players onto the team. While he prefers to get the team's talent from the locker room, he is willing to look at the portal to fill the team's needs. Some talented cornerbacks in the transfer portal are still looking for a destination. One of these players can add the experience and depth that the cornerback unit needs right now.