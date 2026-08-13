How Will Heldt's Impact Has Improved Clemson's Defensive End Room In Just Two Seasons

When a Clemson Tiger like edge rusher Jahiem Lawson goes to the podium to speak to the media, it comes from the heart, especially when it’s about another teammate.

The fifth-year defensive end is getting his chance to play for the starting job in 2026 with the departure of T.J. Parker to the NFL Draft, but his improvement over the last two seasons wouldn’t have been possible without any help. Of course, that comes from a player who will be playing opposite him, Will Heldt.

And Lawson gave him an NFL comparison that is quite impressive, due to his length.

“I like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa type of guy,” Lawson said on Wedneday. “I feel like their game reminds me of him.”

It’s not hard to see why. A 6-foot-6, 260-pound senior was a game-wrecker for the Tigers in his first season since coming from Purdue in the 2024-25 offseason. He was head coach Dabo Swinney’s most notable transfer in his coaching career, and he finished the year leading the program in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (7.5).

That’s what stuck out to Lawson the first time he saw Heldt, which was at a Clemson practice in 2024.

“When he first came here, it was probably like two years ago,” he said. “We were practicing. I looked at him, I was like, ‘Dude, he’s huge,’ and I was just happy for him and glad that he came here just to help us.”

Although he’s helping on the football field, looking at the numbers from his first season, he’s also helped lead by example. That’s the type of player that he is, a hard-nosed standout who puts his head down to show the work is in the progress he’s made.

Now, others have that mentality, and as a whole, the position room is seeing new heights from one of its leaders.

“I feel like, especially for our room, a lot of guys look up to him,” Lawson said. “So for him, I feel for him just doing what he does, how he shows up every day, I just think that’s so good for us.”

Up-and-coming players like Ari Watford and Darien Mayo, among others, have followed suit. Clemson’s two transfers at the position, C.J. Wesley and London Merritt, have also kept the habits that Heldt has.

Lawson however, shares a personal connection with the way that he’s grown.

“That kid’s different, and I love him,” he said. “He’s a great role model, brother, all of the above. I feel like him coming to Clemson, he helped me a lot.”

As Clemson heads to Baton Rouge, La., to face LSU on Sept. 5, the edge rushers will all be ready to hear their number called in 2026, it’s just a matter of who.

But Heldt will be the guy to lead them into it.

“It made everybody else become great, better players, so I think it was just a good thing,” Lawson said.”