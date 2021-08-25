Hunter Renfrow Excited for Clemson-Georgia Showdown

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was a recent guest on WCCP's Out of Bounds and discussed his anticipation of the Tigers upcoming top-five showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs to kick off the season in Charlotte.

Not only are the current members of the Clemson roster looking forward to their top-five showdown with Georgia to open the season on September 4, but some former Tigers also have the date circled on their calendars.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was a guest on the local radio show Out of Bounds on Tuesday, and the former Clemson standout said he is very much looking forward to watching Brent Venables defense after all of the off-season hype.

“I hear our defense is playing unbelievable right now," Renfrow said. "I hear this is the best they’ve ever played. Of course, (Dabo) Swinney probably says that every year, but some guys in the facility and stuff like that, the defense is playing unbelievable."

He's also anxious to see former teammate Justyn Ross back on the field. Both were members of the 2018 team, as Renfrow had an up-close look at Ross' spectacular plays in the College Football playoff that included dominant performances in Clemson's blowout wins over Notre Dame and Alabama on their way to the programs third national title.

"It was great to get Justyn back, just excited for him," Renfrow said. "I think you learn a lot from sitting out a year and not knowing if you’re going to be able to play football again."

Like every other Clemson fan, Renfrow is anxious to see the third-ranked Tigers back on the field. After the disappointing end to the 2020 season, he is hopeful the team can get the season started out on the right note by bringing home a win over the fifth-ranked Bulldogs.

"I’m excited about watching Clemson play, I’m excited," Renfrow said. "If they can get a big win here, first game, then it’s going to snowball and they’re going to have a great year. I’m excited to watch them.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!