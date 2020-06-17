AllClemson
Renfrow: Gruden Cusses More Than Swinney

Zach Lentz

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has played for two of the best coaches in the nation during his college and, short, one-year NFL career. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is regarded as one of the best football coaches in college football and his current head coach Jon Gruden is a Super Bowl champion.

However, in an interview with ESPN's SportsCenter, Renfrow stated that there is only one difference in the two coaches — one likes to cuss more than the other.

"I always tell everybody that they're similar," Renfrow said. "They care so much about their players. They care who they are, they care where they from come from. Coach Gruden. They both tell stories and make things fun. But coach Gruden likes to cuss a lot more than that's, that's kind of the thing that he likes to do. Oh, guys, I love him."

Gruden has no problem dropping f-bombs like he is starring in a Quentin Tarantino movie. While Swinney believes in only using three words when his ire gets stirred up.

"I tried to keep it... There's three in the Bible, I think, we try to stick to those. I don't know. Is ass in the Bible? I don't know," Swinney said. "Hell, damn and ass. I try to stick to those as much as possible, but I am human and I can have my moments. But I try not to. We really try. We really do. We try to set a good example and our players try.

"Occasionally, I'll just call them out. Say, 'Hey, we don't need that.' Then they'll, 'Oh, my bad.' Just try to make them think about it. Just try to articulate yourself a little bit better without some of that. We can. I just think it's the right thing to do. Really. What else? It's trying to make better men."

Regardless of the language, for Renfrow, it is not the thought of the verbal reprimand that makes him want to perform his best. It is simply the understanding that he let his coach down that drives him.

"I mean, equally, really, just because really just because they care so much about the game, but also how you do as a person how you play the game. And so messing up in front of both can be pretty tough," Renfrow said.

Renfrow finished his rookie campaign with 49 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns.

However, Renfrow will not be in Oakland this season. Instead, he will be a part of the Raiders' historic first season in Las Vegas. 

"We left Oakland, and we were kind of do our OTAs, which is our spring practice in Oakland. But those have kind of gotten canceled. So we know just as much as everyone else, we're kind of taking it day by day and seeing how all this progresses. But we're excited. 

"Whether it's in front of fans whether or not in front of fans. (We) will open up in Las Vegas against the Saints, and Monday Night Football and so that's gonna be a blast and we can't wait to have a good time with the city."

