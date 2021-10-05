Hunter Renfrow Lays Timely Hit, Catches TD in Raiders Loss to Chargers on MNF

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow laid a huge hit on a fake punt to save a first-down conversion and the later caught a 10-yard touchdown in Las Vegas Raiders' 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even though his team lost, former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow made two huge plays for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

The first one came late in the first quarter when the Los Angeles Chargers saw an opportunity to run a fake punt play on fourth down. With no one covering Trevaughn Campbell at the gunner position on the punt coverage team, punter Ty Long took the snap and threw the ball out to Campbell for what should've been an easy first-down conversion.

Instead, Renfrow, who was back to return the punt, recognized the play immediately and made up ground quickly to get to Campbell as he was making the catch. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Renfrow laid into Campbell with a perfectly timed hit, and the ball popped out, giving the Raiders possession near midfield.

Despite falling behind 21-0, though, the Raiders, like Renfrow, didn't quit. Quarterback Derek Carr threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow early in the third quarter to get Las Vegas on the board.

However, the Raiders were unable to get closer than a touchdown the rest of the game in a 28-14 loss, their first of the season.

Renfrow finished with 45 yards on six receptions, with a long catch of 21 yards. He now has 22 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns on the 2021 season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!