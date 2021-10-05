October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Renfrow Lays Timely Hit, Catches TD in Raiders Loss to Chargers on MNF

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow laid a huge hit on a fake punt to save a first-down conversion and the later caught a 10-yard touchdown in Las Vegas Raiders' 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Author:

Even though his team lost, former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow made two huge plays for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

The first one came late in the first quarter when the Los Angeles Chargers saw an opportunity to run a fake punt play on fourth down. With no one covering Trevaughn Campbell at the gunner position on the punt coverage team, punter Ty Long took the snap and threw the ball out to Campbell for what should've been an easy first-down conversion. 

Instead, Renfrow, who was back to return the punt, recognized the play immediately and made up ground quickly to get to Campbell as he was making the catch. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Renfrow laid into Campbell with a perfectly timed hit, and the ball popped out, giving the Raiders possession near midfield.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16892796_168387971_lowres

Hunter Renfrow Lays Timely Hit, Catches TD in Raiders Loss to Chargers on MNF

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow laid a huge hit on a fake punt to save a first-down conversion and the later caught a 10-yard touchdown in Las Vegas Raiders' 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

USATSI_16890031_168387971_lowres

Clemson Finds Flexibility on Offensive Line Coming out of BC Win

Moving Matt Bockhorst from center to guard and having Hunter Rayburn handling snaps helped Clemson improve up front and pave the way for 231 rushing yards against Boston College.

IMG_0568

Swinney Confirms Will Taylor Suffers Serious Knee Injury; Updates Injuries Heading Into Open Date

Swinney's squads had seemingly developed an immunity to the injuries that plagued other teams—until the 2021 season.

Despite falling behind 21-0, though, the Raiders, like Renfrow, didn't quit. Quarterback Derek Carr threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow early in the third quarter to get Las Vegas on the board. 

However, the Raiders were unable to get closer than a touchdown the rest of the game in a 28-14 loss, their first of the season. 

Renfrow finished with 45 yards on six receptions, with a long catch of 21 yards. He now has 22 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns on the 2021 season. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

USATSI_16892796_168387971_lowres
Football

Hunter Renfrow Lays Timely Hit, Catches TD in Raiders Loss to Chargers on MNF

38 seconds ago
USATSI_16890031_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Finds Flexibility on Offensive Line Coming out of BC Win

1 hour ago
IMG_0568
Football

Swinney Confirms Will Taylor Suffers Serious Knee Injury; Updates Injuries Heading Into Open Date

13 hours ago
USATSI_16592322
Football

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer Receives Offer From Adult Site

18 hours ago
Screenshot_20211004-021527_Photos
Football

Clemson DC Brent Venables On Late Game Heroics: 'It's All About Making Plays'

18 hours ago
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei works out prior to game against Boston College
Football

Uiagalelei Pleased With Growth of Clemson Offense, Says 'Rome Wasn't Built In a Day'

Oct 4, 2021
IMG_1157
Football

Position Grades: Clemson-Boston College

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_16880554_168387971_lowres
Football

Another Streak Ends: Clemson Falls out of AP Top 25

Oct 3, 2021