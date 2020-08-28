In Dabo's Own Words: Four is Enough for the CFP

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he believes that four teams is plenty of teams for the playoff.

"I've thought about this many times. I think right now we have the best, in my opinion. I thought the BCS was good, to be honest with you. But I like the bowls. I've always liked the fact there's a lot of teams out there that have an opportunity to finish on a winning note. The tradition, I love that.



"I think that we have the best sport out there because every game truly matters. If we keep expanding, then all of a sudden, to me, the season will get very watered down and it becomes the NFL. You lose two, three games. Well, if your brand is strong enough, it doesn't matter, you still get a shot at the playoff at the end.



"I think that right now every game matters. It makes it such an intriguing season. Whether you go to eight, then nine, ten, it doesn't matter. But the main thing is something would have to change. You'd probably have to do away with championship games. I just don't think you can go past 15 games in college football. I think that is a lot on these guys. It's a long season. So something would have to give, either the championship games go away, or you go to an 11-game season, add another layer to the playoffs or whatever.



"To me, like I said, we've been in the playoffs every week. Every single week we've been in the playoffs since the season started. Winning the division, then having to go win your championship, now having to go to the playoffs, it's just one layer after another.



"I understand both sides of it, I've been a part of it for a long time. Like I said, I thought for the most part the BCS got it right. That was more of a challenge to get in the top two. At the end of the day, I think they got it right and I think there's a lot of teams out there that get opportunities to go and win a bowl championship, to finish on a positive note, have momentum going into their new season.



"That's just my opinion. I'm a part of it. Whatever happens happens. We'll just keep playing. I think to go beyond 15 games, I'm not a fan of that."