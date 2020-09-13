Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wasn't very specific about his team's health following Saturday's 37-13 victory at Wake Forest to kick off the 2020 season.

With a new injury policy in place, Swinney doesn't plan on giving out much information this fall because of COVID-19 testing and protocols. The Tigers could only take 80 players to Winston-Salem, and there were some notable absences.

"Just all unavailable. That's it," Swinney said when asked if any of the 40 players who didn't make the trip to Winston-Salem were out because of disciplinary reasons.

As for what information could be gleamed about injuries, Swinney offered no update yet on Clemson sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who went down but left the field on his own power and went into the injury tent.

"He walked off pretty good," Swinney said after the game. "Hopefully nothing serious. They’ll check him out (Sunday).”

Swinney added that a few other players were "banged up" in the game but didn't name anyone else specifically.

Backup Clemson junior running back Lyn-J Dixon, who has been slowed in the preseason with an injury, made the trip but didn't see any action in the game. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Dixon was cleared medically to play, but the coaching staff decided it was best to hold him out. He should return in full soon.

Sophomores Chez Melusi and Mikey Dukes didn't travel, so that gave opportutnies to Darien Rencher, Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace. The coaches were pleased with what they got out of a running game that produced 185 yards.

Cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich stayed in Clemson, and no reason was given for why, but Swinney said he hopes to have them both back soon. Senior starting defensive end Justin Foster also didn't make the trip as he's missed a lot of time in practice, but Swinney is optimistic he's close to returning.

The Tigers' head coach will meet with the media again Sunday with his weekly teleconference and should shed some more light on Clemson's health exiting Week 1 and entering Saturday's home game against The Citadel.