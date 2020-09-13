SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Injury Report: Clemson Awaits Update on Davis, Dixon Was Held Out at Wake Forest

Brad Senkiw

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wasn't very specific about his team's health following Saturday's 37-13 victory at Wake Forest to kick off the 2020 season. 

With a new injury policy in place, Swinney doesn't plan on giving out much information this fall because of COVID-19 testing and protocols. The Tigers could only take 80 players to Winston-Salem, and there were some notable absences. 

"Just all unavailable. That's it," Swinney said when asked if any of the 40 players who didn't make the trip to Winston-Salem were out because of disciplinary reasons.

As for what information could be gleamed about injuries, Swinney offered no update yet on Clemson sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who went down but left the field on his own power and went into the injury tent. 

"He walked off pretty good," Swinney said after the game. "Hopefully nothing serious. They’ll check him out (Sunday).”

Swinney added that a few other players were "banged up" in the game but didn't name anyone else specifically. 

Backup Clemson junior running back Lyn-J Dixon, who has been slowed in the preseason with an injury, made the trip but didn't see any action in the game. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Dixon was cleared medically to play, but the coaching staff decided it was best to hold him out. He should return in full soon. 

Sophomores Chez Melusi and Mikey Dukes didn't travel, so that gave opportutnies to Darien Rencher, Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace. The coaches were pleased with what they got out of a running game that produced 185 yards. 

Cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich stayed in Clemson, and no reason was given for why, but Swinney said he hopes to have them both back soon. Senior starting defensive end Justin Foster also didn't make the trip as he's missed a lot of time in practice, but Swinney is optimistic he's close to returning. 

The Tigers' head coach will meet with the media again Sunday with his weekly teleconference and should shed some more light on Clemson's health exiting Week 1 and entering Saturday's home game against The Citadel. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Tony Elliott Pleased With Running Game in Season Opener

Clemson's Travis Etienne surpasses the century mark, freshman Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace show flashes of potential in the season opener

Christopher Hall

Position Grades From Clemson's 37-13 Win over Wake Forest

Top ranked Clemson cruised by Wake Forest 37-13 on Saturday night and on the day after All Clemson grades out each position group for the Tigers

JP-Priester

Chalk Scores First Career Touchdown in Rout of Wake Forest

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reacts to his tight ends' performance in Saturday's 37-13 triumph at Wake Forest.

Christopher Hall

Clemson Dominates Wake Forest 37-13: Rapid Reactions

No. 1 Clemson went into Winston Salem on Saturday and took care of business in a dominating 37-13 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

JP-Priester

Clemson's Lawrence, Etienne Make Early Statements in Heisman Trophy Race

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne both enjoy solid performances in a 37-13 victory over Wake Forest.

Brad Senkiw

Three Potential Clemson Starters Didn't Travel to Wake Forest

No. 1 Clemson will be without Justin Foster, Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich for the season opener against Wake Forest.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Developing Depth In Win Over Wake

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was pleased with the way his first team played Saturday in a win against Wake Forest and the ability to play a number of backups to develop depth for later in the season.

Travis Boland

Clemson Rolls Past Wake Forest to Open 2020 Season

No. 1 Clemson got three total touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence and won its 12th consecutive game over Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Brad Senkiw

Etienne Sets Record, Clemson Takes 34-3 Lead Over Wake

Clemson has taken a 34-3 lead over Wake Forest with over ten minutes left in the third quarter

JP-Priester