Clemson defensive tackle Tré Williams suffered an injury in the weight room and will miss a few weeks of practice, head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday.

Williams did not participate in practice Monday. Swinney said he hopes to have the redshirt sophomore back by Week 1, when the Tigers take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sept. 5.

Williams battled foot and shoulder injuries in 2021 and gutted through it for multiple weeks before finally being shut down late in the season. He recorded 13 tackles and one sack.

Clemson was without receiver Joseph Ngata on Monday as well. The senior was in a yellow jersey after he got banged up after making a catch during Saturday's practice, but Swinney doesn't expect him to miss much time.

"He'll be fine," Swinney said. "He had a great play the other day but came down kind of hard. Just kind of held him for another day or so. He'll hopefully be ready to go in a couple of days or so and scrimmage on Saturday.

"He's had a great start, a really good start."

Troy Stellato, another receiver, was full-go Monday after being limited in last Friday's first full practice.

The only other player in a yellow jersey was receiver Adam Randall, who tore his ACL back in the spring. Randall is making great progress. Swinney said he should return to the team sometime in September, and the freshman is already healthy enough to stand out in a remarkable way for a guy coming off of knee surgery a few months ago.

"He had the fastest wide receiver time in practice the other day. We test all these guys. He had the fastest time of all the wide receivers. I looked at it again like, 'Wait a minute.' He ran like 20 miles an hour or something crazy like that."

Practice plan

The Tigers will get back on the practice field Tuesday, introducing shoulder pads for the first time in fall camp. Thursday will be their first day in full pads, and they'll move out to the field at Jervey Meadows. The first scrimmage of fall camp is scheduled for Saturday.

