Clemson Practice Observations: Day 3 of Fall Camp

Clemson kicked off its third day of fall camp in shorts and helmets at the practice facility on Monday.

The first hour of individual drills was open to the media. Here are some offensive and defensive observations of the No. 4 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll:

Offense

WR Adam Randall looks great. He spent the majority of the time running sprints.

The entire offense minus online spent the third period on ball security, with the coaches using boxing gloves to try to knock the ball out of the hand of the player.

DJ Uiagalelei is looking good. He appears to be much faster and moving better under center bootleg drills, as well as the option.

Collins tower, especially Dacari, looks like they have transformed their bodies to even more impressive specimens.

INJURY NOTE: Joseph Ngata was in yellow today, no word yet on the reason.

Defense

Defensive end K.J. Henry, who was one of Clemson's ACC Kickoff attendees, isn't just a face of his side of the ball off the field. He was clearly one of the alphas on a loaded front Monday. Henry was behind only Myles Murphy in drills and was helping players get lined up correctly for drills.

Redshirt sophomore DeMonte Capehart was the third defensive tackle to run drills behind Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis. Capehart has only played in nine games the last two seasons but looks physically improved.

The linebackers are one of the most impressive positions on a field with a lot of talented players. Size and speed are evident no matter who's running drills.

Keith Maguire was the first linebacker to run drills. The junior is battling LaVonta Bentley and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. for the starting spot in the middle of the defense.

The NFL was well represented Monday. There were scouts from the Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, Texans, Panthers, Jets, Lions, Broncos and Titans. They spent much of their time evaluating defensive players.

Special teams

Starting kickoff: Kobe Pace, Domonique Thomas, Phil Mafah and Will Shipley.

Last Friday, Clemson struggled to punt. Monday, there were no punting drills performed during the media's viewing.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!