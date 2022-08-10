Injury Report: Clemson Freshman Will Have Shoulder Surgery, Redshirt in 2022

Clemson cornerback Myles Oliver will likely have to wait until 2023 before seeing the field for the Tigers.

The freshman from Villa Rica, Ga., has a shoulder injury that will require surgery and shut him down, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Wednesday's practice.

"He had an issue with his shoulder in high school coming out and a few days ago it came out again," Swinney said. "He's a guy we're going to fix it because he's probably going to redshirt for us. We'll go ahead and fix that (shoulder) so we're not dealing with that down the road. Get him well."

Oliver arrived on campus over the summer and was just getting started when the shoulder issue occurred again. Swinney said Oliver isn't in a position on the depth chart at this time to compete for playing time.

Through the first two days of shells (shoulder pads and helmets) at fall camp, Swinney said that's the only serious injury to report.

He didn't name names, but he said one player is suffering from hematoma, a pooling of the blood after an injury. He had hit drained. Another is dealing with a shoulder injury, but those players should be back soon.

"(Oliver's) the only guy who's out," Swinney said. "We had a few guys banged up and will miss a little time here and there but nothing trending toward not playing the first game."

Defensive tackle Tré Williams, who Swinney announced Monday has an injury suffered in the weight room, had it "cleaned up" this week and he could return by Week 1 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The Tigers don full pads for the first time in fall camp on Thursday when they move out to Jervey Meadows for the most physical practice yet.

