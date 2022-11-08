Skip to main content
Injury Report: Swinney Updates Status of Clemson's Collins, Pace

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins is nursing a shoulder injury while running back Kobe Pace is getting closer to a return to the field.

Dabo Swinney had already announced that Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins would be out for the Louisville game, but the Tigers' head coach confirmed Tuesday that Collins suffered a separated shoulder at Notre Dame last week. 

A timetable for his return is unknown. 

"He'll be week-to-week until we work him through that," Swinney said. "See where he's at next week. I don't know."

Swinney wasn't sure but he doesn't think Collins injured the same shoulder as the one he hurt during fall camp when he missed a couple of weeks of practice. 

Collins was once the team leader in receptions but saw his production slip in the last three games. He has caught 20 passes for 308 yards and he leads the team with five touchdown receptions. 

On the depth chart, EJ Williams and Brannon Spector are listed as co-starters when the Tigers (8-1, 6-0 ACC) play a home game against the Cardinals (6-3, 3-3). at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Spector, who's also listed behind Antonio Williams at slot receiver, hasn't caught a pass in the last three games. Williams hasn't recorded a reception since the NC State game on Oct. 1. 

Swinney said running back Kobe Pace is ramping up his return from a high ankle sprain this week. Pace practiced Monday, and Swinney said how he looks and feels Tuesday and Wednesday after competitive work will determine his status for this week.

"He did a lot last week. They really pushed him hard," Swinney said. "The goal this week was to work him back into practice and kind of see where he is from there."

Cornerback Fred Davis (ankle) did not practice Monday, Swinney said. His return to the field is undetermined.

The Tigers will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas for the rest of the season. 

