Iowa State's Breece Hall to Skip Cheez-It Bowl Against Clemson After Declaring for NFL Draft

Clemson received a big advantage Saturday for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl without doing anything at all.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall, one of the best at his position in college football, has officially entered the NFL draft, and multiple reports say he won't be playing in the contest against the No. 19 Tigers in Orlando.

“After much praying and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility, and enter the 2022 NFL Draft," Hall wrote in a statement released on his Instagram account. "While this decision has not been easy, playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine. I know that Cyclone Nation will support me and this decision. I am excited and grateful for this next step in my life.”

Clemson will enjoy not having to prepare for a guy who has rushed for the sixth-most yards in the country this season. Hall has 3,931 career rushing yards, including 1,472 in 2021. He's tied for the FBS lead with 20 rushing touchdowns.

His replacement, Jirhel Brock, had just 132 yards on 23 carries this season. Clemson's run defense ranks eighth nationally with 98.8 yards allowed per game. Hall's decision to opt-out will certainly change the game plan for both sides as it could be difficult for Iowa State to be balanced offensively.

The Cyclones will likely rely even more on veteran quarterback Brock Purdy, and new Clemson defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin can focus more on disrupting the passing game with his speedy defensive ends and linebackers.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!