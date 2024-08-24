Is Georgia Tech the New Threat to Clemson After Shocking Upset?
Clemson has to wait a week until they get their college football season underway when they take on Georgia in Atlanta for one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of Week 1.
But that didn't stop the sport from delivering yet another incredible moment.
In a limited slate that has been dubbed "Week 0," the 2024-25 campaign got started with preseason ACC favorites Florida State taking on Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.
After going undefeated last year but failing to make the College Football Playoff because of an injury to their star quarterback Jordan Travis, many pundits expected Florida State to lock up one of the 12 spots by winning the conference in back-to-back seasons.
However, Georgia Tech had other thoughts in mind.
On a walk-off field goal, they were able to take down the No. 10 ranked Seminoles 24-21 in a result that was surprising to many coming into the game.
Not only was Florida State expected to take care of business, there were double-digit favorites over their ACC opponent because of their perceived superior talent and advantage in the trenches.
Instead, it was the Yellow Jackets who were the ones pushing people around.
Georgia Tech rushed for 190 yards while holding Florida State to 90 of their own. They averaged over five yards per carry that allowed their quarterback, Haynes King, to operate in an efficient 11/16 manner.
So, with the Seminoles already having a conference loss on their record, does that now make the Yellow Jackets the new threat to Clemson in the ACC?
Conventional thinking would say no.
Upsets happen in college football every week, and winning an international game in the first contest of the year doesn't necessarily mean a projected longshot with a 4.5 preseason win total is going to go on a Cinderella run to win this conference.
However, it's hard to argue with what Brent Key has at Georgia Tech.
He now has five wins when a double-digit underdog and is 5-0 against ranked ACC opponents since taking over in 2022, clearly proving his team is a threat to anyone whenever they step onto the field.
The Tigers don't play the Yellow Jackets this year, so they would be able to avoid them until the championship game if both are able to make it there.
For Clemson, the only thing this result really does is add even more importance to their own matchup against Florida State on Oct. 5 that could take the perceived favorites out of the running if the Tigers are able to come away with a win.
While this is a huge victory for Georgia Tech, they will still have to navigate a schedule that is considered one of the hardest in the country, with four ranked teams waiting for them in October and November to close out their season.
So, even though this game will be the talk of the college football world heading into Week 1, that doesn't mean the Yellow Jackets are now a threat to the Tigers.
Clemson has to focus on themselves.
If their offense can take a step forward and turn into a unit that compliments their defense that is expected to be great once again, then they should be in the mix for an ACC championship appearance at the end of the year.