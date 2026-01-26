Diego Pavia's Official Height at Senior Bowl Significantly Shorter Than Vandy Listing

Diego Pavia is much shorter than he’d like you to believe.

Pavia’s official measurements from the Senior Bowl have been posted, and boy, Vanderbilt was giving him a huge bump on his listed height. The Commodores had Pavia listed at 6’ on his official bio, but the Heisman runner-up measured in far below that on Monday.

The Senior Bowl officially measured him at 5’9 7/8” which is considerably less than his listed height. He was adding more than two inches to his height, but I think we all knew he was nowhere near 6’ tall.

The 23-year-old quarterback just wrapped up his sixth college season, after spending two years at New Mexico Military in the junior college ranks, then two at New Mexico State, before transferring to Vanderbilt before the 2024 season.

Pavia had his best season in 2025, as he posted career highs in completion percentage (70.6%), passing yards (3,539), passing touchdowns (29), passer rating (170.4), and rushing touchdowns (10). He added 862 rushing yards and only threw eight interceptions. His QBR of 87.3 ranked fourth in the nation. Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record, and arguably its best season in more than 100 years.

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza edged Pavia out for the Heisman Trophy, but he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, was named first-team All-SEC, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named second-team All-America by the AP.

Despite his on-field exploits in college, Pavia is projected to be a late-round pick or go undrafted. His diminutive stature isn’t going to help him.

