Is Deshaun Watson Receiving 'Privilege? Clay Travis Thinks So.

Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage believes there is a double-standard when it comes to Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson and MLB star pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Clay Travis: “Trevor Bauer was immediately suspended by Major League Baseball based on one allegation. To my knowledge, 22 different women have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault, and the NFL still hasn’t done a thing to Deshaun Watson. How is it that Trevor Bauer get suspended immediately based off one allegation, and nothing has happened to Deshaun Watson based on over 20 allegations? How can you reconcile the treatment of Trevor Bauer while also recognizing what’s going on with Deshaun Watson? We got a serious case of ‘privilege’ going on with Deshaun Watson. ‘Quarterback privilege’, ‘Black privilege’, nobody is talking about that. Deshaun Watson might be, who knows, the Jeffrey Epstein or Bill Cosby of the NFL. Trevor Bauer is already suspended and his career with the Dodgers may be over. Precedent matters, decide what the policies are and apply them evenly no matter what the consequences.”

Watson had a stellar three-year career at Clemson playing for Swinney where the two developed a bond that the Tigers' head coach said resembles a father-son relationship, and no matter what, Swinney will always see his former player that way.

"I mean, certainly disappointed to see, you know, his name in the news, and all this going on," Swinney said. "But, you know, look, I love Deshaun Watson. He's like a son to me, and that's how I love him."

Swinney said that the allegations seem out of character for the person he knows Watson to be, seeing as, during his time at Clemson, Watson was never one to get into trouble.

"Three years here, as a player, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time," Swinney said. "He was five minutes late to a team meeting that he overslept for, and that's it. So, I mean that's the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thoughts on my experiences we have, which have been, you know, just wonderful. And, again, love him like a son and we'll just have to see where everything else goes for sure."