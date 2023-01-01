Is Jeff Scott Hinting at a Return to Clemson?

Jeff Scott has been silent since he was fired as head coach of South Florida, but the former Clemson assistant dropped an interesting (and maybe a hinting) photo on his Instagram account.

Scott, who worked on Dabo Swinney's staff from 2008-2019, posted a picture of his children in front of a "Welcome to the Clemson Family" sign with a caption of "Happy New Year."

Maybe he was just celebrating the holiday with his family in the Upstate of South Carolina and thought it would be a cool pic. Or maybe Scott is eyeing a spot on Swinney's staff. Time will tell.

Scott started as the program's receiver coach in 2009 and worked his way up to recruiting coordinator and eventually co-offensive coordinator with current Virginia head coach Tony Elliott.

Scott played a big part in Clemson's 2016 and 2018 national championships and runs to the College Football Playoff. He left the Tigers in 2019 to take his first collegiate head coaching position at USF, where he went 4-26 in three seasons with the Bulls.

Scott has not publically revealed what his next professional step is, and it's believed that he's been spending time with his family.

When Scott was let go in mid-November, Swinney declined to comment on whether Scott rejoining the Tigers would be an option this season.

“Definitely will reach out to Jeff. Know he gave it everything he could down there and it just didn’t apparently work out,” Swinney said on Nov. 7. “But he’s a great coach, a great person, got a great family. Somebody I love dearly and know he’ll grow from it.”

Currently, Clemson doesn't have any on-field openings. Tyler Grisham replaced Scott as the receivers coach in 2020, and Brandon Streeter has coordinated the offense for the past two seasons.

An analyst role could be in the mix as coaches are allowed to bring in off-the-field personnel to aid them in any aspect of the team.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/