Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell ink Rookie Deals

A pair of former Clemson defenders wrapped up their rookie contract signings this week as Isaiah Simmons and A.J. Terrell made it official with the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Simmons was the eighth overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in April's 2020 NFL draft and signed a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $20.66 million with a signing bonus of $12.58 million.

"I've gotten a chance to see Derwin James the last couple of years," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said on draft day. "And you'll see him used in different ways on a week by week basis, and I think we are going to see that with Isaiah Simmons. This guy can do so many things for a creative coordinator. He's an outstanding prospect."

Clemson's defensive Mr. Versatile, the Cardinals rookie finished his career at Clemson with 253 tackles, 28.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, and will go down as one the most versatile player in the program's history. Last season, he led the team in tackles with 107. Simmons added 16 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He was named first-team All-ACC.

The 2019 All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Butkus Award winner gave Clemson a top-10 pick for the second consecutive season.

A.J. Terrell was the 16th overall pick of his hometown Atlanta Falcons and inked a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $14.31 million yesterday. He gets a signing bonus of $7.96 million.

“Well, hopefully, we can get him ready to play quickly, and he'll be an outside corner first," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said back in April. "That's where he's got the most experience and where he's really thrived. So that's where we'll start him. Outside first, and we'll hope to get situated and hope to get started with him just as soon as that's all permissible."

Terrell ended his three-year career at Clemson with 107 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 20 pass breakups, and six interceptions. He started all 15 games ion each of his sophomore and junior seasons, helping Clemson to a 29-1 record over the two-year stretch. He is fondly remembered for his pick-six in the opening stages of the 44-16 National Championship victory over no. 1 Alabama in 2018. As a senior, Terrell earned first-team All-ACC honors after recording 39 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.