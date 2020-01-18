Isaiah Simmons to Turn Pro

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has expectedly played his last down with the Tigers.

The fourth-year junior announced Saturday that he’s declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, something he’s alluded to multiple times during his final season at Clemson.

Simmons is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s been listed on multiple mock drafts as a top-10 pick and maybe even a top-5 selection.

Some draft experts have him going No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers as they are replacing star linebacker Luke Kuechley, who announced his retirement this week.

Simmons is coming off a huge season for the Tigers. He led Clemson in tackles (102), tackles for a loss (16) and sacks (8) in 2019 while playing at every level of Brent Venables’ defense.

Simmons leaves Clemson as one of the most versatile players in recent memory and the key to why the Tigers didn’t take a step back after losing their entire starting defensive front after 2018.

Simmons added three interceptions, eight pass breakups, five QB hurries and one forced fumble.

He’ll go down as the best linebacker-safety hybrid of the Venables era at Clemson. Simmons is the sixth Tiger ever to be named a unanimous All-American selection.