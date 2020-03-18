It Is Time for Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson to Get out of Houston

It is time for Deshaun Watson to get out of Houston.

The former Clemson Tiger quarterback has experienced it all in his first three seasons in the NFL.

Watson has started 31 combined games the last two seasons, and the Texans have been victorious in 21 of those. He's a dynamic quarterback and leader, and head coach Bill O'Brien has a very high opinion about his signal-caller.

"We want him here in Houston for his whole career," O'Brien said. "We love Deshaun Watson, and everything he's about."

Or does he?

If O'Brien 'loved' Watson he would have made an effort to fix his porous offensive line that has kept the dual-threat quarterback running for his life more often than not.

If O'Brien 'loved' Watson he would not have traded former Clemson Tiger Deandre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in exchange for David Johnson, a second-round pick and another fourth-round selection.

If O'Brien 'loved he would not have issued a not-so-subtle slap in the face to Watson by leaving him with a wide receiving corps that is led by Will Fuller and Kenny Stills.

In 2019, Watson tossed 26 touchdowns, ran for seven more, and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,852 yards. Watson's 2019 season ended with an appearance in the Pro Bowl.

Even though O'Brien claims to 'love' Watson, his actions as general manager show something entirely different — a lack of caring about Watson or the Texans.

Meaning, either it is time for O'Brien to go, or for Watson to demand a trade and get out of Dodge.