AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

It Is Time for Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson to Get out of Houston

Zach Lentz

It is time for Deshaun Watson to get out of Houston. 

The former Clemson Tiger quarterback has experienced it all in his first three seasons in the NFL.

Watson has started 31 combined games the last two seasons, and the Texans have been victorious in 21 of those. He's a dynamic quarterback and leader, and head coach Bill O'Brien has a very high opinion about his signal-caller.

"We want him here in Houston for his whole career," O'Brien said. "We love Deshaun Watson, and everything he's about."

Or does he?

If O'Brien 'loved' Watson he would have made an effort to fix his porous offensive line that has kept the dual-threat quarterback running for his life more often than not. 

If O'Brien 'loved' Watson he would not have traded former Clemson Tiger Deandre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in exchange for David Johnson, a second-round pick and another fourth-round selection. 

If O'Brien 'loved he would not have issued a not-so-subtle slap in the face to Watson by leaving him with a wide receiving corps that is led by Will Fuller and Kenny Stills.

In 2019, Watson tossed 26 touchdowns, ran for seven more, and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,852 yards. Watson's 2019 season ended with an appearance in the Pro Bowl.

Even though O'Brien claims to 'love' Watson, his actions as general manager show something entirely different — a lack of caring about Watson or the Texans.

Meaning, either it is time for O'Brien to go, or for Watson to demand a trade and get out of Dodge. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2018 Clemson vs. 2019 LSU: Who Is the Best Team Ever

It began as soon as the 2020 College Football National Championship was completed, and the 2019 LSU Tigers joined the 2018 Clemson Tigers as the only two teams to complete a college football season 15-0 in the modern era of college football.What began was a debate over which of the two teams really is "The Best Ever."

Zach Lentz

by

chemimagineer

Former Clemson WR Hopkins Downplays Irvin's Recount of O'Brien Conversations

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media to try and defuse comments made by NFL analyst Michael Irvin on ESPN about Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien bring up Aaron Hernandez and having issues with Hopkins bring around "his baby mommas."

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Head Coach Monte Lee on COVID-19's Impact on Tiger Baseball

The COVID-19 pandemic recently canceled all ACC spring sports for the rest of the season, and with the announcement, Monte Lee's Clemson Tigers had their great start to the season put to an abrupt end.

Connor Watson

Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Thanks Former Tiger Deandre Hopkins For Time in Houston

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will be looking for a new go-to receiver for the 2020 season after the Houston Texans and fellow former Tiger receiver Deandre Hopkins parted ways.

Zach Lentz

Former Tiger Bashaud Breeland Calls Out Pro Football Focus

Former Clemson Tiger, and more recent Super Bowl champion, Bashaud Breeland took exception Tuesday night with Pro Football Focus' list of the top 100 free agents still available.

Zach Lentz

Monte Lee Sends Message to Clemson Fans

After an abrupt end to the 2020 season, Clemson baseball manager Monte Lee gave a heartfelt expression of gratitude to Clemson fans.

Alex Whisnant

COVID-19 Impact on Clemson Basketball

The Clemson men's basketball team ended the season with the sadness of not being able to complete the postseason or finish out careers because of the coronavirus concerns.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson in the NFL: DJ Reader to Bengals

Former Clemson defensive lineman DJ Reader is set to become the second-highest paid nose tackle in the NFL, as he has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zach Lentz

Clemson in the NFL: Beasley Headed to Music City to Play For Titans

Former Clemson pass rusher Vic Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday worth $12 million. The Atlanta Falcons, who drafted the Tigers' all-time leading rusher eighth overall in 2015, moved on from Beasley after the 2019 season.

Brad Senkiw

New Documentary to Shed Light on Scandal That Involved Former Clemson Assistant

HBO will air a documentary called “The Scheme” at 9 p.m. on March 31 about the relationship between handler-now-felon Christian Dawkins and some college basketball coaches, according to Yahoo Sports. Former Clemson assistant men's coach Steve Smith met with Dawkins in 2017.

Brad Senkiw