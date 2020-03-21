It's Official: Hopkins Goes From Texans To Cardinals

The trade sending former Clemson standout DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals is official.

News leaked Monday that the All-Pro receiver and former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson's top target was on the move. The Texans gave up the seven-year veteran and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The player swap was announced by the Texans on Saturday.

It was a no-brainer move for the Cardinals, who gave up very little for one of the league's top playmakers. It was another head-scratching decision by the Texans, who also dealt another former first-round pick in Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks last year for a light return.

Hopkins had three years left on his current contract.

Houston said it's final goodbyes to the Central native, who caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns for the Texans.

There are reasons why getting out of Houston could be good for Hopkins.