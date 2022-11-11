It's Time for Clemson to Show its Mettle

CLEMSON, S.C. — I saw something in South Bend, Indiana last week that I did not think I would really see from a Dabo Swinney coached football team.

I saw the Tigers get out-muscled, and physically dominated by Notre Dame. The same Notre Dame program that two years ago Clemson lined up and punched in the mouth and stomped on in a 24-point win in the ACC Championship Game.

This was a Notre Dame program that was playing with one leg, basically. Clemson knew what the Irish was going to do, and yet it could not stop it.

Even with an inept passing game, Notre Dame lined up and kicked Clemson’s butt up and down the football field.

As Dabo Swinney said, they got what they deserved – a good old fashion butt kicking.

How will the Tigers respond?

Will they wallow in their own self-pity? Or will they get up, dust themselves off and play their best game of the year?

To be honest, I am not sure what is going to happen. I did not think they would lose to Notre Dame.

I did not think a Clemson defense would allow a team who could only run the football to outplay, outhustle and simply dominate them in every part of the run game.

But that is what happened. That’s why I am leery to think this Clemson team can get off the mat and dust itself off and beat a pretty good Louisville team.

A Louisville team that is more dynamic and athletic than anything Notre Dame had to offer. Oh, by the way, Louisville is physical too.

Let’s be honest, can you trust this Clemson defense to stop Malik Cunningham and this Louisville running game?

I can’t.

This is the same defense that allowed Furman and Louisiana Tech to go up and down the field. This is the same Clemson defense which allowed Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman to throw six touchdown passes and force at least five pass interference penalties.

This is the same Clemson defense that allowed Florida State to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns and nearly make a dramatic comeback. This is the same Clemson defense that could not stop a one-dimensional Syracuse team in the first half.

This is the same Clemson defense that got embarrassed at Notre Dame.

One thing I can count on is that for at least one half, this Clemson defense will not show up. They have been one of the biggest disappointments in college football this season.

You can’t really trust the offense, either.

All of a sudden, it seems like Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter do not trust DJ Uiagalelei. It was only when they were down 21 points, they took off the handcuffs and let him play free.

After playing well for the first seven games of the season, Uiagalelei has regressed the last two weeks. He is not sure of himself in the run game or the passing game. As a result, the offense has regressed.

The wide receivers have disappeared and so has tight end Jake Briningstool.

Just like last season, when Clemson had one of its worse offensive seasons in more than a decade, the offense lacks explosive plays and creativity.

What does it all mean?

It means the Tigers better come out and play with their hair on fire. If they play Louisville like they did Notre Dame, passive and just trying to survive, it could be a long afternoon in Death Valley.

This is gut-check time for the Clemson Tigers. It’s time for them to man up and show their mettle. If they do not, then the 2022 season can get away from them pretty fast.

