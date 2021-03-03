J.J. Watt Sends his Support to Deshaun Watson: 'I Want Him to be Happy'

With no conclusion to the Deshaun Watson saga in sight, former Texans' DE J.J. Watt voiced support for his former QB in a zoom call for his new team on Tuesday.

Deshaun Watson may not be out of Houston yet, but he does have his former teammate's support from afar.

Watson has had his trade request ignored for over a month by new Texans' GM Nick Caserio and newly signed Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt wants what's best for his close friend and former quarterback.

In a zoom call with team reporters held Tuesday, the former Texans' star defensive end voiced his unending support for Watson amidst the ongoing trade drama in Houston.

"I love Deshaun. I love Deshaun," Watt said. "We speak often. He's an incredible player, but he's also an incredible person. He's a special human being, and he's obviously unbelievably talented as an athlete, but he is also just a great person. And I tell him, the one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy. He deserves it, and I want him to be happy. So whatever that looks like for him, that's what I want for him."

Watt is just one of many former teammates and mentors to speak on just how high Watson's character and professionalism as a player is.

Just two days ago, Watt announced his signing with the Cardinals, playing four seasons alongside Watson and ending a 10 year run in Houston that saw Watt win three defensive players of the year awards and 6 first-place AFC South finishes.

The two helped carry Houston to some of its best-sustained success in franchise history, winning two AFC South titles in back-to-back years and earning a divisional round berth against the Chiefs in 2019.

For the moment, Deshaun Watson remains in Houston but is liable to be traded any day now as NFL teams patiently await a change in the star quarterback's trade availability.

