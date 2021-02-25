Deshaun Watson 'Remains Dug in' on His Trade Request From Houston

After officially requesting a trade from the Houston Texans at the end of January, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that per sources, Deshaun Watson had a meeting with his new head coach last Friday, and remains steadfast in his intent to be moved from Houston.

It has been almost a month since former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans, and there has been almost no change in his status since.

Texans' head coach David Culley was reportedly hired without the approval or counsel of Watson, and in a reported meeting by ESPN's Dan Graziano between the two last Friday, Watson reiterated his will to be traded to the newly appointed head coach.

Watson has said this before but has seen no action from the Texan's end, with GM Nick Caserio repeatedly stating the franchise has no plans to move on from the star QB.

With tensions between the two parties rising rapidly, something has to be accomplished soon.

Watson reportedly has a finalized team list to go along with his trade request, as his no-trade clause can prevent the Texans from trading him to a destination he doesn't want.

Regardless of where Watson lands, it's become abundantly clear to fans and the rest of the NFL that Watson does not want to play another game as the Texans' quarterback.