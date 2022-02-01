Skip to main content
Former Tiger Getting Chance of a Lifetime

Carman Helps Take His Hometown Bengals to Super Bowl LVI

This time last year, draft experts wondered if Jackson Carman will be a tackle or guard in the NFL. Flash forward to a year later, and the former Clemson offensive lineman will be playing for his childhood team in the Super Bowl.

Carman played a big role in Sunday’s AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs, sending the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. It was Carman’s block that sparked the Bengals’ comeback from 18 points down for a 27-24 overtime victory.

“Words can’t describe it. This is a chance of a lifetime,” Carman said to reporters after the game.

Carman, who came into the game at right guard midway through the second quarter, provided the key block on Samaje Perine’s 41-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Before Perine’s touchdown with 1:05 to play in the first half, the Bengals were trailing 21-3.

Cincinnati will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Carman will see a familiar face … former Clemson O-Line teammate Tremayne Anchrum, who is on the Rams’ 53-man roster.

Carman is one of three former Tigers on the Bengals’ roster. Wide receiver Tee Higgins led the team with six receptions for 103 yards, including a 44-yard pass from Joe Burrow.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader had three tackles on a defense that held the Chiefs to 83 total yards in the second half and overtime.

Carman grew up in the Cincinnati area where he has been a life-long Bengals fan. He attended nearby Fairfield High School before coming to Clemson and helping the Tigers win the 2018 National Championship. Higgins was also on that national championship team at Clemson.

Higgins, who is also a life-long Bengals fan, will try to help Cincinnati win its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Earlier this month, Carman told the Journal News this is the most emotion and good vibes he has felt for the Bengals in Cincinnati, especially with all the buzz surrounding the team.

“Man, it’s been awesome,” he said. “It’s just been a tremendous learning experience. For us to be able to do this, especially in my first year, is just awesome. So, I’m really blessed to be in the position that I’m in.”

The Bengals selected Carman with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of last April’s NFL Draft. He has played in all 20 games to this point, including the playoffs, and started six of them. He has played both the right and left guard positions.

Super Bowl odds: Bengals +4, according to Fanduel.

