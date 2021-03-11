Jaguars Have Spoken Twice With Lawrence, Meyer Says 'It Couldn't Have Gone Better' After Pro Day

The potential Trevor Lawrence suitors in Jacksonville have finally had their first opportunity one-on-one with Lawrence after seeing his Pro Day back in February.

Sending three staff members other than himself to Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day was only a small piece of the Jacksonville Jaguars' General Manager Trevor Baalke's scouting of the collegiate star.

Ever since the NFL regular season conclusion in January, it's been widely speculated that the Jaguars will select former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, and some of Jacksonville's personnel were able to finally see him for the first time at his personal pro day back on Feb. 12th.

"I didn’t attend the pro day. Right now, with the restrictions, you can have three staff members from each organization attend, and we felt, and I felt, that it was very important to get the head coach, the offensive coordinator, and the passing game coordinator to that workout," Baalke told Jaguars' media Wednesday.

"I’ve had the privilege of seeing him play multiple times, so for us as an organization to prioritize our coaching staff being there, I thought was instrumental and very important.”

The Jaguars have spoken with Lawrence on Zoom since they witnessed him in Clemson, and Baalke says both meetings with the Tiger legend have mostly been made up of the teams' coaching staff.

"You’re only allowed five virtual meetings with prospects. I believe we’ve used two up right now with Trevor," Baalke said. "I have not been on those. Those have been more coach-oriented. I will be on one as we move forward, but the restriction of five one-hour sessions per prospect kind of limits us to exactly what we can do.”

New Jaguars' head coach Urban Meyer was floored with Lawrence's Pro Day performance. He had the chance to soak up everything he needs to know about the quarterback, standing next to Dabo Swinney for the entirety of the workout in Clemson's indoor facility.

“It couldn’t have gone better," Meyer said on Tuesday. "I think I made the comment we had high expectations going into it, like really high. I’ve seen him throw before. I really wanted Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer to witness it."

"Watching a guy throw, especially throw, on videotape, it’s not the same. I made the comment you want to hear it leave his hand, listen to it go by you, and to me, I don’t know how you evaluate a quarterback without doing that. So, I thought he did great. We’ve had a couple of Zoom calls with him and he’s been great, and we like where we’re at with him.”

