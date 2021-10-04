Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer Receives Offer From Adult Site

CamSoda has extended an offer to him to enjoy some XXX entertainment from the comfort of his hotel room, without being a distraction to the team.

Following the viral videos of Jaguar’s coach Urban Meyer partying and canoodling circulating Twitter this weekend, CamSoda – an adult entertainment webcam company – has extended an offer to him to enjoy some XXX entertainment from the comfort of his hotel room, without being a distraction to the team.

The letter stated:

Dear Urban Meyer,

I saw the videos and pictures making the rounds on Twitter over the weekend of you out and about on the town partying and canoodling. I know you addressed everything in a press conference right now, saying you shouldn’t have put yourself in that kind of position.

I’d like to reach out and offer you a VIP Elite XXX membership to CamSoda – the world’s best live adult webcam platform – that you can take with you on the road. It will provide you free 24/7 access to a roster of beautiful cam models that you can webcam with in crisp 4K from the comfort of your hotel room.

I’d hate for you to get caught again and become a distraction. I know you have a pivotal showdown with the Titans this Sunday and your focus should be on getting your first win.

Take us up on our offer and we will send you a brand-new laptop so you can penetrate the hole, pound it in and score...off the field.

Sincerely,

Daryn Parker

Vice President of CamSoda

Monday Meyer confirmed he issued an apology to the team for the distraction that he caused over the weekend.

"I just apologized to the team for being a distraction," Meyer said during his Monday press conference. "It's stupid. I explained everything that happened and I should not have put myself in that position."

Meyer continued to reference how he has always defended his team, even stating that he supported former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's decision to go to Las Vegas for his bachelor party.

"I've always been so defensive of them," Meyer said. "When Trevor told me he wanted to go to Vegas for his bachelor party, I said, 'My gosh, man, be careful with who you surround yourself because I've seen this happen.' The team, I spoke to a bunch of leaders one-on-one, I spoke to all the players, they're good. They're focused on Tennessee. I apologized again for being a distraction and a coach should not be a distraction."