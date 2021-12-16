Lawrence Grades Out With Worst Game of Season

"It obviously starts with me being the quarterback," Trevor Lawrence said following a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday afternoon. "I accept all the blame for what I did. I didn't play well. I didn't put us in good situations."

"I take that on the chin. We're going to keep getting better and keep going to work. That's all there is to do. The season is not over yet."

The season may not be over, but some of the analysts are concerned about the rookie quarterback.

"When do we start legitimately worrying about Trevor Lawrence," Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports wote. "Of course, the situation in Jacksonville with Urban Meyer as his coach is not conducive to quarterback development, but the No. 1 overall pick from April has not shown any signs of improvement of late.

"He tossed four interceptions in the Jaguars shutout loss to the Titans on Sunday, and it was difficult to find those glimmer of hope wow throws down the field."

Lawrence admits there are many areas that he needs to improve if he is going to live up to the billing that he entered the NFL with.

"A lot of things to correct and you have to take it one step at a time and like I always say, 'I've got to go back and watch the tape,' " Lawrence said.

"I'm frustrated the way I finished," he added. "Towards the end of the game, that last interception was definitely the worst one as far as decisions and I'm frustrated with that because you can't give them the ball again even if the game is out of hand. You have to give yourself an opportunity and I didn't do that today."

Lawrence entered the season with the best NFL odds of being rookie of the year, however through 14 weeks of the season, his odds currently sit off-the-board according to FanDuel.

Lawrence graded out with an F according to Trapasso, who wrote: "Another Sunday, another dreadful performance for Lawrence. Sure a lot of it is the environment in Jacksonville, but after showing some signs of life in October, he's made a handful of egregious mistakes in just about every game."