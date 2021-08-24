Jaguars Place Travis Etienne on Injured Reserve, Ending his Season

WIth Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to put Travis Etienne on the injured reserve list a week before the 53-man roster deadline, the former Clemson running back's rookie season ends.

Travis Etienne's rookie season is over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially placed the former Clemson running back on the injured reserve list Tuesday after he was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his foot that will require surgery.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, only players on the 53-man roster, which isn't set until next Tuesday, are eligible to return at some point during the season.

Etienne left Monday's preseason game at New Orleans in the first half, and Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said after the game that it was due to a mid-foot sprain. The ACC's all-time leading rusher and Jacksonville's 25th overall selection had one carry for one yard and one reception from quarterback and Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence for three yards in a 23-21 loss.

A Lisfranc injury can sometimes take nearly a year to return from, according to medicalnewstoday.com. But that timetable is hard to predict because of many factors involving this injury.

Etienne was playing behind James Robinson and Carlos Hyde before the injury, but the Jaguars, who went 1-15 last year, had high hopes for a player they took 25th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Etienne spent time working as a receiver during the offseason with the idea that he could use his dynamic playmaking ability to aid Jacksonville's rebuild.

Instead, Etienne won't get a rookie season, much like former Clemson linebacker Tanner Muse, who suffered a season-ending injury early last season in Las Vegas Raiders training camp.

Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards in four seasons at Clemson and scored 70 touchdowns via the ground and caught eight more scores in the passing game, where he added 1,155 yards on 102 receptions in his career.

