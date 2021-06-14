Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Trying to Avoid Hamstring 'Setbacks'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited at team workouts since last Tuesday, which has frustrated the former Clemson star.

What began as an early exit from a workout nearly a week ago has turned into a precaution for Trevor Lawrence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and former Clemson star had hamstring tightness that has limited his availability in the team's mini-camp this week.

“It’s feeling good. It’s been about a week. Just trying to work it back to full capacity,” Lawrence told reporters Monday. “It’s a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed. I’m feeling good and just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow. Got some good reps today, so start getting more and more each day this week and just kinda work back into it. It’s doing great. Try to work it back.”

While he says he feels comfortable with the offense, Lawrence is concerned about building chemistry and timing with his receivers.

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer said if the team had a game this week, Lawrence would be good to go, but the staff isn't taking any chances on their No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.

"We're just being cautious," Meyer said to NFL Media.

Despite the full-team reps going to other QBs, Lawrence has still flashed the talents that helped him go 34-2 as a starter and win a national title at Clemson, according to Jacksonville cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

“When you see him throwing, even if I’m out on the sideline, I’m watching him throwing to different receivers. It’s just the rotation of the ball," Griffin said. "The time, the way he’s putting it away from everybody, it’s just insane to see that so early in a quarterback. You talk about coming into the league with such high hopes, and he’s proving that.”

