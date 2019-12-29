Jeff Scott on the Fiesta Bowl: It was a heavyweight fight

Even after a slow start to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, the Clemson offense by the end of the game showed why they are one of the most dominant teams in College Football.

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, newly named USF head coach, had to manage a bevy of injuries to his wide receiving corp while trying to figure out how to attack an Ohio State defense that was ranked second in the nation heading

“I would say that in my 12 years here in Clemson that this was the most moving guys around, you have to credit guys like Diondre Overton, he played about every spot,” Scott said. “It was a heavyweight fight like I said, both Higgins and Ross went down at times, they’re out, we had to move guys around and Justyn Ross had to really play both sides, the nine (position) and the two (position), something he hasn’t really practiced a lot lately.

"You have to credit these guys for being ready because they weren’t just playing it, it was the specific game plan of stuff that we do, so that’s paying attention in meetings to not just your position but the whole picture. We would not have been able to get it done without those guys being ready to go when they got banged up.”

Ross finished with six receptions for 47 yards, while Higgins and Overton combined for six receptions 63 yards.

While Scott waited for the offense to find their groove, there was little doubt that the defense would keep the Tiger in the game — even when the Tigers scored, almost, too quickly on their four-play, 94-yard go-ahead touchdown drive.

“We have a lot of faith in our defense. To put the game in their hands, Coach Venables and their guys have done a great job,” Scott said. “That was a heavyweight fight, that was a really good Ohio State team over there. We’ve played them several times, and this is by far the best team of Ohio State that we have played. We were glad to get the points; we weren’t worried about the clock and we had a lot of faith in our defense to finish it off.”