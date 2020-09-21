SI.com
AllClemson
Tigers Want to be Agents of Change

Christopher Hall

In Clemson's first home game of the season, there were noticeable differences in Death Valley beyond the band playing from the iconic hill and the crowd being capped at 19,000 fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Clemson Football wanted to send a message that had nothing to do with the action on the field. 

From helmet stickers worn on the back of Clemson player's helmets vs Wake Forest, linking arms for a moment of unity at the beginning of the second quarter Satruday vs The Citadel, to having the words 'Unity' and "Equality' painted on both the home and visiting sidelines of Frank Howard Field, the message was heard loud and clear. 

"We want to try and be that little piece of hope that everybody can try to make a change," Jones said. 

Like many other programs across the country, Clemson did not stand by quietly on the sidelines this offseason when sports, social unrest, and police brutality intermingled more than ever before. 

Clemson football players publicly took a stand with a peaceful protest event on campus in June which was spearheaded by players Mike Jones Jr., Darien Rencher, Cornell Powell, and Trevor Lawrence. 

Jones said the linking of arms as a sign of solidarity was very important for the team as they knew it would be seen across the country. 

"It was very meaningful. There's been a lot going on besides the football season and all the distractions with coronavirus and also with all the racial tension in the world," he said. "So, we just wanted to make sure we did something as a team early in the game to show the world that we're one team that's unified together." 

Lawrence hinted in a recent interview that more plans are in the works as the Tigers continue to make their voices heard both on and off the field through peaceful demonstrations. 

"We've been communicating (with Coach Swinney) about it every step of the way and he's been great facilitating that helping us get to where we want," he said. "There'll be some other things that aren't done for a couple of games just for timing purposes but hopefully by the third game or so we'll have something in the works." 

