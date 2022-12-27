Jordan McFadden Prepares for Final Ride With Clemson

Jordan McFadden will surpass 2,000 career snaps when No. 7 Clemson takes on No. 6 Tennessee on Friday night.

The Tigers' starting left tackle has played 1,971 snaps over five seasons, but he won't take any more for Clemson once the clock reads zero in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

"This is my last time with these guys so I'm just trying to take it all in and enjoy it...just make the most of the opportunity," McFadden said Tuesday at the Clemson offense's Orange Bowl media session.

McFadden confirmed during interviews that he is indeed giving up his sixth and final year of eligibility to turn his attention to the NFL.

"It gets hard to leave," McFadden said. "I feel like it's time for me to move on and take my chances in the pros."

The Spartanburg, S.C., native said head coach Dabo Swinney, former offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and first-year OL coach Thomas Austin have equipped McFadden with the football and life skills to move on.

McFadden has had a big impact during his career. He earned a first-team All-ACC honor this fall and was given the Jacobs Award, which goes to the conference's top blocker. Named a permanent captain by his teammates, McFadden has started all 13 games in 2022 and has made 42 starts in his career, which began when he redshirted in 2018 when the Tigers won the national championship.

"I've had a great career here at Clemson," McFadden said. "I've done a lot of things, won a lot of games, won awards, things like that."

While he's played primarily at tackle, both left and right, during his time at Clemson, McFadden is preparing to play guard at the next level.

But before he can do that, McFadden hopes to end his college career with a victory over the Vols. He said he's treating this game "like a playoff game" in his final ride with the Tigers.

"This will be it for me," McFadden said.

