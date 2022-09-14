Jordan McFadden Sees Offensive Strides Made by Clemson Tigers

Clemson's offensive players feel like they're on an upward trajectory following the first two games of the season.

The No. 5 totaled 378 yards in Week 1 and 376 yards in Week 2. And while that's not exactly blowing the doors off for many people, it's a step in the right direction for the players.

"I know I'm super excited," Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden said. "I think everybody around the country wants us to be this finished product in game two of the season. I think we've made great strides. I'm super proud of the offense and we still got a lot of work to do, but I'm super confident, encouraged by what we've done so far."



McFadden said it's helped that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has his "swagger back" and that "confidence is huge."

That's something the rest of the offensive is working to build as well, including the big boys up front. With Will Putnam, a former guard, now at center and true freshman Blake Miller at right tackle, there have been some growing pains the first two weeks when it comes to consistency and chemistry.

"We have a freshman starting right tackle which...it's not easy at all," McFadden said. "He's working his tail off to get better. I think we're doing some good things, especially against Furman. They were bringing more people than we could block for it.

"I'm proud of the offensive line. I think we still have to get better, still room for improvement, but I think we're going in the right direction as well."

To get there, though, communication has to improve. Getting the calls from one end of the line to the other, McFadden said, is a challenge and with repetition in games and practices. He says getting everyone on the same page and getting everyone blocked is where the line can improve the most.

"I don't think we've done a good job of (that), but really just hatting people up. I think there are some points where in Georgia Tech and Saturday that we just didn't hat everybody up and I think that's the biggest thing with the backs. We got three NFL backs and that running back room. As long as we're hatting people up, I think good things will happen."

The Tigers (2-0) get a chance to do that Saturday at 8 p.m. when Louisiana Tech (1-1) comes to Memorial Stadium. The No. 5 Tigers opened as a 32.5-point favorite with a point total of 54.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!