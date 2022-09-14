Skip to main content
Jordan McFadden Sees Offensive Strides Made by Clemson Tigers

Jason Priester/All Clemson

Jordan McFadden Sees Offensive Strides Made by Clemson Tigers

Clemson offensive line needs to improve communication and getting everybody blocked, left tackle Jordan McFadden says.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson's offensive players feel like they're on an upward trajectory following the first two games of the season. 

The No. 5 totaled 378 yards in Week 1 and 376 yards in Week 2. And while that's not exactly blowing the doors off for many people, it's a step in the right direction for the players. 

"I know I'm super excited," Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden said. "I think everybody around the country wants us to be this finished product in game two of the season. I think we've made great strides. I'm super proud of the offense and we still got a lot of work to do, but I'm super confident, encouraged by what we've done so far."

McFadden said it's helped that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has his "swagger back" and that "confidence is huge." 

That's something the rest of the offensive is working to build as well, including the big boys up front. With Will Putnam, a former guard, now at center and true freshman Blake Miller at right tackle, there have been some growing pains the first two weeks when it comes to consistency and chemistry. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_18866606

Six Former Tigers in Season Opening PGA Tournament

6 former Tigers in Fortinet Championship to open PGA Tour season

Tomarrion Parker

Tiger Tracker: Latest On Multiple Clemson Targets

All Clemson brings you the latest news and notes from the recruiting trail.

Dabo Swinney
Play

Swinney says Parts of Clemson’s Defense ‘Was Terrible’ Last Week

Dabo Swinney says his defense did not show up in Saturday’s win over Furman.

"We have a freshman starting right tackle which...it's not easy at all," McFadden said. "He's working his tail off to get better. I think we're doing some good things, especially against Furman. They were bringing more people than we could block for it. 

"I'm proud of the offensive line. I think we still have to get better, still room for improvement, but I think we're going in the right direction as well."

To get there, though, communication has to improve. Getting the calls from one end of the line to the other, McFadden said, is a challenge and with repetition in games and practices. He says getting everyone on the same page and getting everyone blocked is where the line can improve the most.

"I don't think we've done a good job of (that), but really just hatting people up. I think there are some points where in Georgia Tech and Saturday that we just didn't hat everybody up and I think that's the biggest thing with the backs. We got three NFL backs and that running back room. As long as we're hatting people up, I think good things will happen."

The Tigers (2-0) get a chance to do that Saturday at 8 p.m. when Louisiana Tech (1-1) comes to Memorial Stadium. The No. 5 Tigers opened as a 32.5-point favorite with a point total of 54.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

USATSI_18866606
Olympic Sports

Six Former Tigers in Season Opening PGA Tournament

By Zach Lentz
Tomarrion Parker
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: Latest On Multiple Clemson Targets

By JP Priester
Dabo Swinney
Football

Swinney says Parts of Clemson’s Defense ‘Was Terrible’ Last Week

By Will Vandervort
Beaux Collins
Football

Beaux Time: Collins Details Next Step for Clemson Passing Game

By JP Priester
Dabo Swinney
Football

Swinney Implores the Tiger Fans to Show Up Saturday

By Zach Lentz
20220901_114030
Football

Live Updates: Dabo Swinney Week 3 Press Conference

By Zach Lentz
2024 LB Sammy Brown
Recruiting

2024 LB Sammy Brown Sees Little of Himself In Clemson DC Wes Goodwin

By JP Priester
IMG_3927
Football

Clemson WR Adam Randall Debuts on Tigers' Week 3 Depth Chart

By Brad Senkiw