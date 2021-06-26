Justyn Ross Sold on Moving to Slot WR Role for Tigers

Running routes since he was able to see his helmet again in November, a post-neck surgery Justyn Ross is ready to capitalize for Clemson in a new role.

Primarily an outside-of-the-numbers threat through three years with Clemson's Dabo Swinney, wide receiver Justyn Ross will weaponize his skillset closer to first-year starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in year four.

Moving Ross is an obvious indicator that Swinney and staff have belief in their outside weapons moving forward with Ross, Joseph Ngata, and Frank Ladson Jr. fully healthy in 2021.

Contrary to opinions of those nationally like ESPN's Heather Dinich, Clemson is as potent as former teams that earned the nickname "WRU" in the first place.

"Everybody (stands out)," Ross said during spring practice. "Everybody from top to bottom is just elite."

When asked about moving to the slot, Ross's demeanor indicated the move had already been decided thoroughly and worked on even with Ross in non-contact action.

"Yeah, that's what it's looking like right now," Ross said. "I like it, though. I've played the slot a little bit (before). My freshman year a little bit, they moved me around, setting me up in the slot. But I feel like it'll be a great advantage to me."

Roaring onto the scene in his freshman campaign, Ross capped his team-leading 1,000-yard first year with a national championship, returning in 2019 as a sophomore with a team-high 66 receptions and 865 yards. With apparent pro-caliber talent as an outside receiver, Ross can add another layer to his NFL scouting repertoire returning from his neck injury playing in the slot.

"Linebackers, slow safeties," Ross said. " Just having that advantage to go against slower opponents (in the slot)... I'm probably gonna be there in the fall."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.