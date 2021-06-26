Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Justyn Ross Sold on Moving to Slot WR Role for Tigers

Running routes since he was able to see his helmet again in November, a post-neck surgery Justyn Ross is ready to capitalize for Clemson in a new role.
Author:

Primarily an outside-of-the-numbers threat through three years with Clemson's Dabo Swinney, wide receiver Justyn Ross will weaponize his skillset closer to first-year starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in year four.

Moving Ross is an obvious indicator that Swinney and staff have belief in their outside weapons moving forward with Ross, Joseph Ngata, and Frank Ladson Jr. fully healthy in 2021.

Contrary to opinions of those nationally like ESPN's Heather Dinich, Clemson is as potent as former teams that earned the nickname "WRU" in the first place.

"Everybody (stands out)," Ross said during spring practice. "Everybody from top to bottom is just elite."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_15523855
Play

Justyn Ross Sold on Moving to Slot WR Role for Tigers

Running routes since he was able to see his helmet again in November, a post-neck surgery Justyn Ross is ready to capitalize for Clemson in a new role.

Altroy Bodrick
Play

Former Clemson LB Altroy Bodrick Passes Away

Former Clemson linebacker Altroy Bodrick, who played for the Tigers from 1998-2002, passed away on Friday.

USATSI_15694095_168387971_lowres (1)
Play

Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 2

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

When asked about moving to the slot, Ross's demeanor indicated the move had already been decided thoroughly and worked on even with Ross in non-contact action.

"Yeah, that's what it's looking like right now," Ross said. "I like it, though. I've played the slot a little bit (before). My freshman year a little bit, they moved me around, setting me up in the slot. But I feel like it'll be a great advantage to me."

Roaring onto the scene in his freshman campaign, Ross capped his team-leading 1,000-yard first year with a national championship, returning in 2019 as a sophomore with a team-high 66 receptions and 865 yards. With apparent pro-caliber talent as an outside receiver, Ross can add another layer to his NFL scouting repertoire returning from his neck injury playing in the slot.

"Linebackers, slow safeties," Ross said. " Just having that advantage to go against slower opponents (in the slot)... I'm probably gonna be there in the fall."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community. 

More Clemson

USATSI_15523855
Football

Justyn Ross Sold on Moving to Slot WR Role for Tigers

Altroy Bodrick
Football

Former Clemson LB Altroy Bodrick Passes Away

USATSI_15694095_168387971_lowres (1)
Football

Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 2

USATSI_16258138_168387971_lowres
Football

Urban Meyer: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'Not Ready Yet'

2023 RB Justice Haynes poses in Clemson uniform on recent recruiting visit
Recruiting

2023 RB 'Ecstatic' Over Clemson Offer, Says C.J. Spiller 'Shoots it Straight'

USATSI_15693375_168387971_lowres
Recruiting

Top 2022 Clemson Targets Eyeing Summertime Decisions

EJ
Football

Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 3

2023 WR Omaree Walker at Dabo Swinney high school camp in Clemson
Recruiting

Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd Acting as 'Older Brother' to 2023 WR Omaree Walker