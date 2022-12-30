K.J. Henry Warns Clemson Fans About Tennessee QB Joe Milton

DANIA BEACH, FL- K.J. Henry is fully aware of what Joe Milton is capable of.

Milton began the season as Tennessee's backup quarterback but with Hendon Hooker out with an ACL injury, the redshirt senior is set to make his second consecutive start. However, Henry said it doesn't change much for Clemson's defense as it prepares to face the nation's highest-scoring offense.

In fact, Henry feels like some on the outside looking in are, in a sense, taking Milton for granted, and insists that the Tigers will have their hands full attempting to defend the 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback.

"I feel I'm getting the sense that people are trying to sleep on this quarterback like he's not a starter and like he hasn't been playing big-time football his whole career," Henry said. "Joe is going to give us some fits."

When asked if Milton's insertion into the starting lineup posed a different challenge for the Tigers, Henry made an interesting comparison.

"It's not much different, they just pose different challenges," Henry said. "It's kind of like Cade and DJ. DJ is a bigger guy. Cade's skinny, a more wiry guy, it's kind of like the roles are reversed. Hendon's the more skinny, the more wiry guy and Joe's a bigger, stouter guy. So they pose different challenges but are still challenging. There's no doubt about it."

On the season, Milton has completed 34-of-54 for 720 yards, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. In his only start against Vanderbilt, Milton hit on just 11-of-21 for 147 yards, as the Volunteers rushed for 362 yards in the 56-0 shutout win.

While he hasn't gotten many opportunities to show what he can do this season, Henry insists he is fully aware of how dangerous a quarterback Milton is, and that Clemson will indeed have a big challenge on their hands in the Orange Bowl.

"The quarterback position is different," Henry said. "Second string at any other position, you get in your reps, you can be All-American, but the quarterback position, it's like they're always prepared to come in but never really know. So you never know the talent that's had on the sideline. He ain't fooling me. I know, Joe. You're not fooling me, brother. So I know. I know we got a challenge coming up. I'm excited for it."

