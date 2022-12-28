Skip to main content
Tennessee Set to Face Clemson Defense With SEC Caliber Talent

Jason Priester

Tennessee running back Jabari Small was extremely complimentary of Clemson's defense ahead of Friday's Orange Bowl.
DANIA BEACH, FL- Tennessee heads into the Orange Bowl down some key players on the offensive side of the ball.

QB Hendon Hooker has been out since the South Carolina game with an ACL injury, and Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, the Volunteers' top two wideouts have opted out.

However, despite being down some key pieces, RB Jabari Small is confident in the players that will be available and is looking forward to the challenge of facing one of the better run defenses in the country in Clemson.

"It's a challenge, but at the end of the day, it's about what we do, so I'm ready for the challenge," Small said.

The Tigers allow just 101 rushing yards per game, ranking No. 10 in the country, but playing in the SEC has prepared the Volunteers for what they will see in the Orange Bowl.

"It's an SEC defense, you know what I mean," Small said. "That's basically how we're taking it, an SEC type of defense. That caliber of talent."

Specifically, it's the front seven of Clemson's defense that really stands out to Small. Not only is it one of the more talented groups that Tennessee has seen this season, but the Tigers also feature some depth and can rotate players in and out in an effort to keep guys fresh, something that will play a vital role facing a Volunteers' offense that goes as fast as any other team in the nation,

"Very versatile, they can play so many different fronts, which is unique," Small said. "They play a lot of different structures which means their players are very versatile, athletic. Their front three D-linemen, they get vertical, they get downhill and those linebackers the very versatile as well. They can play in space, play in the box and they can cover."

