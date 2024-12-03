Key Factors for Clemson Tigers Success Against SMU in the ACC Championship
The Clemson Tigers are heading into the ACC Championship Game against the SMU Mustangs after getting some help in Week 14.
Despite it looking very unlikely, the Tigers are going to be in the ACC Championship Game after the Miami Hurricanes were unable to handle their business. Now, Clemson will have an excellent chance to make the College Football Playoff with the automatic bid that comes from winning the conference.
However, while they control their own destiny, they shouldn’t take their opponent lightly. The Mustangs are (11-1) on the season, and went a perfect (8-0) in the ACC this season. While the two teams didn’t face in the regular season, this match should be a good one.
With a lot on the line for both teams, here are a few keys to the game for the Tigers.
Don’t Settle for Field Goals
In a championship game with so much on the line, the Clemson offense has to make sure they are keeping up with SMU, and that will mean scoring touchdowns. The Mustangs have one of the best offenses in the country, as they are averaging over 40 points per game. With an offense like that, the Tigers are going to have to either try to really slow them down or keep up. However, one thing is for sure, field goals won’t beat this team.
Get Klubnik Moving
There are few teams in the country that have a quarterback better than Cade Klubnik. Clemson is going to be relying heavily on the junior star not only in the passing game, but in the rushing attack. Due to the struggles of Phil Mafah and the rushing offense in recent weeks, Klubnik has been one of the best runners on the team of late. With everything on the line in this game, expect a big game from Klubnik.
Stop the Run
Stopping the run game has been a major issue for the Tigers defense, and they have to be better at controlling the line of scrimmage. In recent weeks, teams have been going for over 200 yards rushing against them, and that is certainly wearing on a defense late in the game. As shown by their recent loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, the defense was on the field a lot, and they didn’t seem to have the same juice as they did for the first three quarters. SMU is a very good rushing team and a talented offense. Getting off the field will be paramount for success for them.