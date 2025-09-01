Key Offensive Snap Counts From Clemson Tigers in Loss Against LSU
The Clemson Tigers suffered a key loss to LSU at home to begin their 2025 campaign, and the team saw a lot of shuffling with its personnel, depicted by the team’s snap counts.
Clemson only saw 60 snaps on offense, giving a smaller sample size due to the time of possession being dominated by its opponent last Saturday. Here are some of the most notable snap counts at positions that may be notable to some.
Running Back
One of the biggest stories from the loss was the inability to run the ball at a high level. Clemson ran the ball 20 times for 31 total yards and threw the ball 19 straight times to end the game.
The Tigers saw all four available running backs see the field but it was skewed to the team’s starter, Adam Randall. The senior took 46 snaps of the offense’s 60 and scored the only touchdown of the game, rushing for only 16 yards.
David Eziomume saw eight snaps, and Keith Adams Jr. recorded four. True freshman Gideon Davidson only had two snaps and did not record a rush.
For Davidson, head coach Dabo Swinney detailed how the freshman missed a pass protection block that would end up influencing his play time throughout the game.
Despite the running back woes on the team, Swinney has Troy this weekend to figure out what works and what else doesn’t work from this backfield. A balanced attack is important for a top collegiate team, and LSU head coach Brian Kelly said postgame that the lack of a run game helped his team snatch an away win away from Clemson.
Wide Reciever
The key storyline with this position group was with Antonio Williams, who only saw five snaps and was sidelined after the first drive with a left hamstring injury.
With that, it was redshirt sophomore Tyler Brown who took his snaps, recording 49 for the Clemson offense. Sophomore duo T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. had 54 and 48, respectively.
Reserve Cole Turner had nine snaps in the loss, being targeted once. The Tigers’ key offensive transfer, Tristan Smith, saw three snaps and didn’t see a target come his way.
Especially with the stifling LSU defense, which only allowed 230 yards from the Clemson passing attack and quarterback Cade Klubnik, Swinney and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will look to formulate how things will go moving forward, depending on the injury of Williams. The redshirt junior attempted to use the exercise bike to get back into the game, but he would not play other than that first drive.
The question of how many snaps Smith will get in the future will also be answered in the Troy matchup, whether Swinney is looking to implement his transfer into the system slowly or not.
Tight End
The tight end room had a balanced amount of snaps among the group, one that was fighting for an open position.
Olsen Patt-Henry was the starter and had 25 snaps, but both Josh Sapp and Christian Bentancur saw plenty of opportunities on the field. Sapp recorded 21, while Bentancur came up big down the stretch for Clemson, making two key catches. The redshirt freshman saw 17 snaps for the Tigers on Saturday night.
This room will be a position of interest throughout the season due to so many snaps being dished out across the three potential candidates. Patt-Henry will look to be the starter for now, making an incredible acrobatic catch in the third quarter for a first down, but both Sapp and Bentancur have done the job in the snaps that they have seen last weekend and last season.
Offensive Line
The offensive line didn’t see Walker Parks take the field, who has been fighting a lingering injury since fall camp. He was available to play and dressed on Saturday night, but he did not see the field.
Instead, four Tigers saw all 60 snaps while the right guard position rotated throughout the contest. Tristan Leigh, Collin Sadler, Ryan Linthicum and Blake Miller played the entire game for the line, one of the top positions that have been talked about from the loss.
LSU blitzed throughout the contest, messing up the rhythm between the line, and it led to hurries to Klubnik, who was uncomfortable throughout the game.
Harris Sewell and Elyjah Thurmon split snaps for the final spot on the line. Sewell finished with 32 snaps while Thurmon had the other 28 for Clemson.
The only other snap given was to freshman Brayden Jacobs, who served as an extra offensive line on the touchdown run by Randall. It will be a topic of interest to see if Jacobs will see more snaps next week and for the rest of the season to come.
Especially with the holes in the defense that allowed the LSU defense to thrive, how the group is shuffled and responds will be key to Clemson’s success moving forward.