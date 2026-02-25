How to Watch 2026 NFL Combine, See Which Clemson Tigers Perform on Which Days

The next step is here for the Clemson Tigers who are heading to the NFL to follow their dream: the NFL Combine.

Nine players will be representing Clemson in Indianapolis throughout this week, showcasing speed, strength and agility, among others, to prove that they can play at the highest level. In addition, each of the players will have drills specific to their respective position, as well as being interviewed by the coaches who are present during the week.

February 12, 2026

Each day involves a different position group, and here is when each Tiger will be showcasing their skills during the NFL Combine:

Thursday, Feb. 26

Positions: Kickers, Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Thursday is perhaps the biggest day for Clemson fans, who will get to see four of their former players show off their talents at one of the biggest events to improve draft stocks.

All eyes will be more on the defensive lineman than Woodaz, mainly because Woods and Parker are potential prospects that can be taken in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Woods going within the first 16 picks of the ceremony, while others have Parker going as high as a top 10 pick after a strong Senior Bowl outing.

For players like Woodaz and Capehart, a strong outing would allow them to move up draft boards, currently being selected during the second or third day of the ceremony. That will look to change on Thursday.

Friday, Feb. 27

Positions: Tight Ends, Cornerbacks and Safeties

Clemson Players on This Day: Avieon Terrell

Keep an eye on events like the 40-yard dash, which Terrell will look to use his speed to blow scouts away. A strong outing on Friday, and the brother of Atlanta Falcons standout corner, A.J. Terrell, could continue to rise on draft boards to be one of the first players in the secondary selected.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Positions: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Running Backs

Saturday is an important day for three Clemson players who will look to improve their respective draft stock. Klubnik is a fringe top-five prospect at the position, but a strong outing, especially with his arm, will help him rise to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in April.

The same goes for Williams, who’s projected to go in the second round of the draft but has the potential to become a player selected on the first day if everything goes to plan for him. However, strong wide receiver prospects like Arizona State’s Jordan Tyson, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and USC’s Makai Lemon bring a different type of talent that headlines the class.

Randall still has some work to do, making the change from wide receiver to running back after the 2024 season and only having one full year at the position. He brings blazing speed to the table, and the 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame could be something that scouts are enticed by. Draft scouts have him no better than a Day 3 draft prospect, but similar to the others, a strong outing could change that on Saturday.

Sunday, March 1

Positions: Offensive Linemen

Clemson Players on This Day: Blake Miller

Miller leaves Clemson as the player who has played the most snaps in program history, being a potential cornerstone piece at right tackle for whatever team takes him. Kiper took him in the first round of his mock draft, which was released earlier in the week, and that’s where many have him at.

If the Strongville, Ohio, native can continue to remain consistent throughout this process, it will keep him at a player who should be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft at the end of April.

How To Watch the 2026 NFL Combine

When: 3 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Watch: NFL Network

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana