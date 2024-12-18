Key to Success for Clemson Tigers Against Texas Longhorns in CFP
The Clemson Tigers and the Texas Longhorns are getting set for what should be a fun one in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
As two of the more prestigious programs in college football of late, this should be an exciting matchup. However, both teams took very different paths to get here. For the Tigers, they made the CFP because they won the ACC Title, which resulted in an automatic bid.
For the Longhorns, they were one of the best teams in the country throughout the season, and secured the coveted 5th spot in the CFP as the best at-large bid. Texas is coming into the game as a decent-sized favorite, but this Clemson team shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Here are a few keys to success for the Tigers in their matchup against Texas.
Finding Success on the Ground
While the offense overall has been very good for Clemson this season, they have become one-dimensional of late. Senior running back Phil Mafah has had an excellent season, but a shoulder injury has really slowed him down for a little over a month. The week off for Mafah certainly helped him get a bit healthier, but they did recently rule out backup running back Jay Haynes for the season with a torn ACL.
The Tigers’ offense is at its best when they are running the ball well. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been something they have been able to do in quite some time.
Top Passing Offense vs. Top Passing Defense
This game will feature one of the best passing offenses in the country against one of the best pass defenses in the country. Texas has arguably the best defense in the country overall, and they are led by their strong backend that has allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the country.
This talented unit will be tested by one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Cade Klubnik. The junior quarterback has totaled 3,303 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions. This matchup could very well decide the winner, and it will be fun to watch.
Win In the Trenches
One area that the Tigers have struggled in this season is stopping the run on defense. Not being able to stop the run on a consistent basis has been worrisome for the program, and Texas will surely be trying to expose them in this area. The Longhorns will be using two running backs throughout the game, with Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue leading the way. Texas has had a fairly good rushing attack this season, and this could be their path to victory.