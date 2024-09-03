Keys to Success For Clemson Tigers to Defeat Appalachian State Mountaineers
The Clemson Tigers will get a week off after Saturday. For now, they have to put together a game plan to defeat the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a prime-time showdown at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network on Saturday.
All the talk at Clemson (0-1) has been about finding a way to bounce back from Saturday’s 34-3 drubbing at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs. Coach Dabo Swinney have tried to turn the page as quickly as possible, which isn’t easy to do when national analysts are trying to pour dirt on the long-time coach.
App State presents a problem because this is a program that has upset power conference schools on the road, including Michigan and Texas A&M. The Mountaineers are confident enough to stroll into Clemson and not care that they’ll be double-digit underdogs.
Something to think about — Clemson is undefeated against five teams that it has met at least five times. App State is one of them. So, the Mountaineers know they face a challenge.
Here are three keys to success for Clemson as it prepares to face App State.
Start Fast
The Tigers went scoreless in the first half against Georgia. Now, some of that was the Bulldogs’ defense, which may be the best unit in the country. But Clemson’s offense was sloppy and, at times, unimaginative. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to less than 200 total yards. It’s hard to score more than three points when you’re not moving the football effectively.
Clemson is comfortable at home. The Tigers are 29-1 in their last 30 non-conference home games. A comfortable environment usually leads to more points.
The last time these two teams met was in 2015 and Clemson won, 41-10. After a slow start, the Tigers scored 35 consecutive points in the first half. That’s the kind of start Clemson needs on Saturday.
The Turnover Game
That’s the drill every game — win the turnover differential battle. But, against a team perceived as an underdog — and against one like App State that has history upsetting power conference teams — protecting the football and creating turnovers is paramount.
You need look no further than Clemson’s record under Swinney when it wins the turnover battle — 92-6. The Tigers could get away with a tie in that area, as their all-time record in that situation is 36-8.
But Clemson can’t lose the turnover battle. Under Swinney, that’s when the margins get uncomfortably narrow — 42-30. The Tigers don’t want to take that chance.
Work the Receivers
This isn’t like playing an FCS team. App State has a legitimate chance to beat Clemson. But the Tigers need to get more receivers in their rotation this weekend.
Clemson had eight different pass-catchers against Georgia, with Antonio Williams (6 receptions for 76 yards) leading the way. Jake Briningstool and Tyler Brown had three receptions each. But the Tigers need to see what they can get out of players like Bryant Wesco, who drew plenty of praise from Swinney during fall workouts but only caught one pass.
If the Tigers are going to get what they need out of their quarterback, Cade Klubnik, it’s incumbent on him to be able to get the ball to as many receivers as he can. Distribution and opportunities are critical, not just in this game but as the season progresses.