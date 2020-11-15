Herbstreit Says Both Clemson and Notre Dame Could Make CFP

Clemson's heartbreaking loss last weekend in South Bend could end up potentially being a win for the ACC as a whole.

Only once since its inception has one conference put multiple teams in the College Football Playoff. The SEC got two teams into the field in 2018 when Alabama and Georgia both made it and eventually squared off in the national championship, a game the Tide won in overtime 26-23.

With the regular season starting to wind down, the ACC is currently on track to potentially get two teams in this season. On Saturday's edition of College Gameday, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks that is something that is a distinct possibility, saying there is a clear path for both Clemson and Notre Dame to get into the four team playoff.

“If you think about it," Herbstreit said. "Notre Dame beating Clemson, if they’re able to win out, and they go down the road and they get to the ACC Championship and Clemson wins all theirs, if they split, I think they’re both in. I think both those teams will secure a spot in the playoff.”

Clemson is currently ranked fourth in both the AP and Coaches Polls after their 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame last weekend. The win moved the Fighting Irish up to number two in both polls. The first set of CFP Rankings are set to be released on November 24.

Any real chance the conference has of getting two teams in rides on the ability of both the Tigers and the Irish to win the rest of their regular season games, and Clemson winning a rematch in Charlotte in the ACC Championship Game. Herbstreit even went as far as to say that even if the Tigers won in blowout fashion, that Notre Dame still had a good chance of being one of the four teams in.

“I think it depends on what’s going on behind them (in the rankings)," Herbstreit said. "But they have an argument. They beat Clemson. They’re going to have a better win than anybody else. They’re probably going to be in if they split.”

