The star-studded freshmen along the Clemson defensive front made their presence felt early on Saturday night in the Tigers' 37-13 win over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

Redshirt sophomore K.J. Henry remembers exactly what that very first game can be like and says he was glad to see Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee were able to quickly get past any opening-game jitters.

"Obviously your first game, as a young guy, it can be a little hectic," Henry said. "I was glad they got the jitters out early, made some plays, and get known. Let America know them."

Overall, Henry thinks the guys up front played well in the season-opening win. While they certainly aren't a finished product just yet, Henry thinks the young guys got off to a good start and says at this point that is all you can ask for.

"It was a great time," Henry said. "Obviously we weren't perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but at the same time for the first game, what you look for is the energy and the competitiveness. And I think, for sure that that's what they brought to the defensive line."

Ironically, it was Henry himself who got things started for the revamped defensive line with an early sack. After the long offseason, Henry is just happy to be in a place where he is getting the opportunity to actually be on the field and make an impact on the field for the top-ranked Tigers.

"It was so much fun just to be back on the field, let alone make a big play early," Henry said. "I was just happy to be out here, having an opportunity to play ball with the guys. That's not the case for a lot of athletes in America right now."

