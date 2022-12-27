Klubnik and Clemson Offense Embracing Challenge of Facing 'Great' Tennessee Defense

DANIA BEACH, FL.- Cade Klubnik's first career start will come on one of the biggest stages in college football.

While the Tigers fell short of clinching a berth in the College Football Playoff, No. 7 Clemson still earned a trip to the prestigious Orange Bowl and will face No. 6 Tennessee in one of the more intriguing matchups of the postseason.

Klubnik and the rest of the Clemson offense are preparing to face a Volunteers defense that has been up and down all season. Tennessee ranks No. 127 against the pass, allowing 287 yards per game, but at the same time is No. 20 defending the run, giving up just 112 rushing yards per game.

“Great defense, I think it'll be a great matchup for our offense," Klubnik said. "They've got a great, just a great overall defense, great D-line, great linebackers, great DBs and it'll be a really good matchup for us."

With Klubnik getting set to make his first career start, the true freshman has really taken on a more prominent role in the leadership department. With DJ Uiagalelei no longer on the roster, Klubnik is attempting to really asset himself and try to fill that void as one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball.

“I would say that it really starts off the field, for anything on the field," Klubnik said. "I am off the field way more than I ever end up on the field. Just trying to be who I am and just treat everybody the same and love on people."

For Klubnik, being a good leader means not trying to do too much. He maintains he is still the same guy he was when he arrived on campus and that his goals for himself as a starter aren't all the much different than they were as the backup to Uiagalelei.

"No matter where you are in the depth chart right, just treat everybody with kindness.

I think that's just been one of my goals since I got here in January was just treat everybody the same whether I'm the starter or not.”



