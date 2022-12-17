Clemson's Cade Klubnik isn’t Satisfied

CLEMSON, S.C. — The only thing that has changed for Cade Klubnik, now that he is Clemson’s starting quarterback, is the intensity he brings to each practice.

The freshman is now getting all the first-team reps, which means he has to bring energy to each and every practice. He understands he sets the tone for the offense, something he did not really have to worry about when he was the backup.

“Obviously, it just goes up another level,” Klubnik said following Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. “I think I kind of started doing that for the UNC game. I think my preparation does not really change, but the amount of intensity that I have in practice and on the field and stuff will go up a little bit.”

Klubnik took over as the Tigers’ starter after his MVP performance in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3. He came off the bench in the third series of the game and never looked back, as he completed 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 30 yards and another score.

With DJ Uiagalelei in the transfer portal, the position and the team now belong to Klubnik, as he and No. 7 Clemson prepare for the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Prior to the start of bowl practice, the only time this season Klubnik took at least 30 percent of the reps in practice was the week of the ACC Championship Game.

“This week has made me kind of realize I need to settle in a little bit,” he said. “It has been fun. It’s a dream come true. I am super excited about this team. I think we have a real shot going into this game. It is going to be fun.”

Klubnik’s goal since he got to Clemson was to never get satisfied with where he was in his process. He tried to get better every day because he did not know when his opportunity was going to come.

“Don’t waste a day,” he said. “I am here, so why waste a day. It has been really fun.”

Though Klubnik did not really get a chance to show off his skills until the ACC Championship game, he felt the lightbulb came on for him in fall camp. That’s when he knew he could play at a really high level and that the game had slowed down.”

“Spring ball, I was in a tornado,” he said. “Skills and drills over the summer helped so much. That was probably one of my best growing experiences since I have been here, other than the actual season. Dissecting defenses, that was super helpful.

“Going into fall camp, I felt more prepared than going into spring ball.”

