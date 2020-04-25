AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

K'Von Wallace Drafted By Philadelphia Eagles

JP-Priester

Clemson safety K'Von Wallace has been selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 127th pick, in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. 

He finished his Clemson career with 178 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 21 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. He leaves Clemson tied for the most career games played with 59, matching the number set by Tanner Muse, Christian Wilkins, and Cannon Smith. 

“K’Von Wallace is a highly motivated football player," Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn said. "He’s smart and very instinctive player. He can play multiple positions. He can play safety, he can play nickel, he can play corner, and he plays them all really well."

Last season, he was credited with 81 tackles, 3 TFL, 10 pass breakups, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions. He was named third team All-ACC and once again made the ACC All-Academic team.

"He was one of the most under-rated players in this draft," Westwood One's Ross Tucker said. "I think he got overshadowed by guys like Isaiah Simmons and AJ Terrell, but this guy started the last three years for Clemson. He plays nickel... In the slot. He can play safety. Very instinctive, very tough, and very physical."

As a junior he was inserted into the starting lineup full-time, logging 55 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception, as he was named All-ACC Honorable Mention. 

As a sophomore, Wallace was named to the All-ACC Academic team. He had 36 tackles, 4 pass breakups, and 1 interception in his 14 games, six of which were starts. 

Wallace came to Clemson as a three star prospect out of Highland Springs High School in Virginia, where he was a first team all state selection on both sides of the ball as a senior. 

The Eagles are getting a player who plays with a motor that never stops, and someone who can play multiple positions in the secondary.

"K’Von Wallace is a graduate and was one of the most underrated guys probably in this draft," Dabo Swinney said. "He’s kind of a Swiss Army knife as well. He’s kind of like Marcus Gilchrist in that he can play either safety, he can play nickel, he can play dime, and he can truly play corner. He does all the dirty work and he doesn’t mind doing it."

Strengths: Has a compact build and is powerful. Plays very aggressive and is at his best as a downhill blitzer, and disrupting the run. He is a punishing tackler, and has a quick response time from quarterback to zone.

Weaknesses: Lacks balance and anticipation in man coverage. Gets spun around in coverage at high safety. Below average open field tackling traits. Misses more interceptions than he should. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Tigers NFL Draft Live Blog

Follow along with us, as former Clemson Tigers make the move they have dreamed about their entire lives in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Zach Lentz

by

SI Draft Tracker

Clemson Offensive Lineman John Simpson Drafted By Las Vegas Raiders

Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson was selected by the Las Vegas in the fourth round of the NFL Draft today

Christopher Hall

Mayock Says Muse Plays Like A Raider

Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock called Clemson safety Tanner Muse a target for the Raiders at pick number 100. Muse joins former Tigers Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow in Las Vegas.

Travis Boland

A Dream Come True: Tee Higgins Elated to join Bengals Franchise

Former Tiger excited to join forces with Joe Burrow, A.J. Green

Christopher Hall

Tanner Muse Joins Clemson West, as the Las Vegas Raiders Third Round Pick

Clemson safety Tanner Muse was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the NFL Draft today

JP-Priester

Clemson WR Tee Higgins to Join QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the second round of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

Christopher Hall

Isaiah Simmons: From Sixteen Offers To First Round Draft Pick

Isaiah Simmons was taken with the eighth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. In his introductory press conference, the former Clemson linebacker discusses his versatility, and what he brings to the table.

JP-Priester

Terrell Ready To Make Impact In Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons first round pick A.J. Terrell is ready to make his mark in the NFL. The former Clemson standout says he should fit right in with his new team

Travis Boland

Dimitroff, Quinn Excited About Adding Terrell

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn shared their thoughts on first-round draft pick, cornerback A.J. Terrell

Travis Boland

Inside Connection Helps Cardinals Land Simmons

Arizona selected Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick in this years NFL Draft, and Cardinals GM Steve Keim credits an unlikely source with helping to make it happen.

JP-Priester