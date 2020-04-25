K'Von Wallace Drafted By Philadelphia Eagles

Clemson safety K'Von Wallace has been selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 127th pick, in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

He finished his Clemson career with 178 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 21 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. He leaves Clemson tied for the most career games played with 59, matching the number set by Tanner Muse, Christian Wilkins, and Cannon Smith.

“K’Von Wallace is a highly motivated football player," Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn said. "He’s smart and very instinctive player. He can play multiple positions. He can play safety, he can play nickel, he can play corner, and he plays them all really well."

Last season, he was credited with 81 tackles, 3 TFL, 10 pass breakups, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions. He was named third team All-ACC and once again made the ACC All-Academic team.

"He was one of the most under-rated players in this draft," Westwood One's Ross Tucker said. "I think he got overshadowed by guys like Isaiah Simmons and AJ Terrell, but this guy started the last three years for Clemson. He plays nickel... In the slot. He can play safety. Very instinctive, very tough, and very physical."

As a junior he was inserted into the starting lineup full-time, logging 55 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception, as he was named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

As a sophomore, Wallace was named to the All-ACC Academic team. He had 36 tackles, 4 pass breakups, and 1 interception in his 14 games, six of which were starts.

Wallace came to Clemson as a three star prospect out of Highland Springs High School in Virginia, where he was a first team all state selection on both sides of the ball as a senior.

The Eagles are getting a player who plays with a motor that never stops, and someone who can play multiple positions in the secondary.

"K’Von Wallace is a graduate and was one of the most underrated guys probably in this draft," Dabo Swinney said. "He’s kind of a Swiss Army knife as well. He’s kind of like Marcus Gilchrist in that he can play either safety, he can play nickel, he can play dime, and he can truly play corner. He does all the dirty work and he doesn’t mind doing it."

Strengths: Has a compact build and is powerful. Plays very aggressive and is at his best as a downhill blitzer, and disrupting the run. He is a punishing tackler, and has a quick response time from quarterback to zone.

Weaknesses: Lacks balance and anticipation in man coverage. Gets spun around in coverage at high safety. Below average open field tackling traits. Misses more interceptions than he should.