LA Rams and former Clemson Lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to Support RISE for My Cause, My Cleats on December 10th

LOS ANGELES – Seeking to create lasting change and raise awareness for the need to address systemic racism, Los Angeles Rams Offensive Lineman TREMAYNE ANCHRUM JR, who won a national championship as a starter at Clemson in 2018, will wear custom cleats to support the nonprofit RISE and its mission to end racism and unite diverse communities as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

Anchrum, along with Rams Safety JUJU HUGHES and the Rams’ Director of Player Engagement JACQUES McCLENDON, will sport RISE-themed cleats and sneakers to promote a message of unity and racial equity when the team hosts the New England Patriots on Thursday, Dec. 10 at SoFi Stadium.

“I wanted to support an organization that’s making a meaningful impact in the community,” said Anchrum. “I like what RISE is doing with our youth and this was a great opportunity to shine a light on their efforts. People want to see change and RISE has been providing resources, time and effort to be catalysts of change in our communities.”

Anchrum, Hughes and McClendon are supporting RISE to celebrate the third year of RISE with the Rams, a season-long leadership and community building program that features LA-area high school football teams. The collaboration is designed to harness the unifying power of sports and build relationships between high school football teams with a cross-section of races and socioeconomic backgrounds, as well as local law enforcement.

The program features monthly touchpoints from September to December that are geared to build leadership, understanding, acceptance and cultural competency for student-athletes, coaches, LAPD officers and Rams players. This year’s workshops have featured discussions on identity, bias, perspective taking and civic engagement to empower participants to be leaders in their communities, bring people together and promote equity and inclusion.

In an interview with theRams.com, Anchrum said that he’s supporting RISE because of its solution-oriented approach to addressing systemic racism and bringing diverse communities together.

"They're going after solutions, instead of just pointing out problems, right?” Anchrum said. “We can all point to problems, we can all point to things that are wrong with our society, but not too many people are actually taking active steps to change that, and I feel like RISE is doing that with the right approach… We don't want to create any more division, we want to create unity, we want to create collaboration, we want people to invest in the future, to invest in each other."

Students and coaches from Calabasas High School, Eagle Rock High School, Inglewood High School, Lincoln High School and Notre Dame High School are participating in the program this season. Since 2018, the Rams and RISE have engaged 11 high school football teams located throughout the greater LA region in the RISE with the Rams program.

“We have to be willing to engage in difficult conversations and take intentional action to address systemic racism and inequity,” said RISE CEO DIAHANN BILLINGS-BURFORD. “RISE with the Rams provides the safe space to have these conversations, and creates opportunities for a diverse group of students, players and officers to interact with each other and work towards the common goal of creating a more unified community. The Rams are deeply invested in achieving that goal and we’re excited to have Tremayne, JuJu and Jacques represent RISE for My Cause, My Cleats to showcase the powerful impact of our work together.”

The My Cause, My Cleats campaign, which is in its fifth year, allows NFL players to raise awareness for nonprofit organizations and causes on the field. After the game on Dec. 10, cleats worn by Rams players, as well as others throughout the league, will be available for auction to support each of the causes they represent. RISE is a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.

“I’m thankful to work for an organization like the Los Angeles Rams, that collectively understands the urgency of these important conversations,” said McClendon. “Living in Los Angeles, which is nearly 60 percent black and brown, provides us a unique opportunity. Our partnership with RISE has expanded every year and provided transformational conversations and relationships to help tear down socio-economic and racial barriers through crucial conversations. As our General Manager Les Snead said has previously said, ‘Football should enhance humanity.’ As an organization, and through our continued partnership with RISE, we are ready to carry the torch together.”